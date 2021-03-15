Taoiseach Micheál Martin has given his backing to the Tánaiste after Sinn Féin called for Leo Varadkar to resign over the leaking of a GP contract.

Mr Varadkar came under renewed pressure today after Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said he had given a “cock and bull" story over the leaking of the confidential document.

Two Fianna Fáil TDs also broke ranks with their party to say Mr Varadkar should stand aside while a garda investigation into the matter takes place.

However Mr Martin this afternoon backed his Tánaiste saying he has confidence in him.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said: “The Tánaiste made a statement and apology on this matter in Dáil Éireann, which was fully accepted by the Government.

"The Taoiseach has confidence in the Tánaiste and has nothing further to add to the comments he made previously.”

The calls come after Garda Headquarters upgraded its inquiries into his leaking of a confidential document into a criminal investigation.

Gardaí are probing a complaint which centres on Mr Varadkar’s leaking of a copy of the Government’s proposed new GP contract with the Irish Medical Organisation to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who was then the head of the rival National Association of General Practitioners, in April 2019.

Mr Varadkar has apologised over the affair and has said his legal advice is that he “committed no offence”.

He has offered to meet gardaí to provide a full statement.

However, Ms McDonald has called for his resignation, saying that Mr Varadkar gave a “cock and bull” story when Village Magazine first made the revelations last year.

“He gave a cock and bull story to the Dáil last November and has been forced to change his story repeatedly as more and more information has come to light,” Ms McDonald said.

Last November, Sinn Féin tabled a motion of no confidence in Mr Varadkar.

“Last November we said that Leo Varadkar should have been sacked by Micheál Martin for a blatant abuse of power while he was Taoiseach and everything that has happened since then has proven that we were correct,” she said.

"He has only remained in office because Fianna Fáil, the Greens and a number of independents are keeping him there.

She called it a “political stroke” and an “abuse of power” by the former Taoiseach.

“This was a political stroke, pure and simple. It was an abuse of power by the then Taoiseach designed to give advantage to a friend. This was about doing favours for insiders. Politically this cannot be tolerated.

“However, our position remains as it was in November. The Fine Gael leader needs to go,” she added.

As part of the Coalition’s rotating Taoiseach deal, Mr Varadkar is set to become Taoiseach again in 2022.

Meanwhile, two Fianna Fáil TDs have has broken ranks with their party line which supports of the Tánaiste and full confidence in his ability to continue in Cabinet.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry told the Irish Independent: “The reality is if a Minister is the subject of a criminal investigation, prudence demands that they should step aside – albeit temporarily pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Mr MacSharry told the Irish Independent it was not about “anything retaliatory,” but a serious matter of standards.

“This isn’t a political issue. It’s about a question of a senseof State. If we apply the standards we aspire to for the State, then the course of conduct is clear.

“We need our ministers in office to be focussed on the very difficult job we have with Covid at the moment. It is relatively unprecedented to have a minister continuing to serve with a Garda investigation underway.”

The Arms Trial, which was before he was born, was much more serious, but ministers were either sacked or resigned, and long before any charges were brought.

“Rules are rules and they have to equally apply. We either do that or we don’t. I take no pleasure in the fact that Leo Varadkar is involved in a Garda investigation, but different standards are being applied, depending on who is involved.”

Mr MacSharry made it clear he was making his remarks “absolutely without prejudice to the investigation being carried out,” but he did not think it could be a matter left until the outcome of the Garda probe because the questions of standards arose now and was a distraction to the work of Government.

Jackie Cahill TD told Tipp FM he believes that the Tánaiste should “consider his position.”

He referred on radio to the resignations of Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary as Minister for Agriculture last yea, saying his party’s ministers had resigned for less.

“I think the ball is very much in the Tánaiste’s court as regards this. He has to see whether it’s any hindrance to the work he’s doing at the moment and he needs to examine his position,” the Tipperary TD told his local station.

“You know this was very regrettable that a document was leaked, and for a man in his position it shouldn’t have happened.”

The Fianna Fáil TDs’ position starkly contrasts with that of Michael McGrath, who on RTÉ radio on Sunday signalled his party’s full backing for Mr Varadkar’s continuation in Cabinet.

The Fianna Fáil Minister for Public Expenditure said: “The Tánaiste acknowledges that it was wrong to provide that document, but he has also stated on a number of occasions that his advice is that he did not break any law, and I think he is entitled to due process.

“There is now an investigation on the way. And I think it’s important that we all protect the integrity of that investigation, it will take its course in the fullness of time, and the ultimate outcome will be determined by the conclusions reached.”

Asked directly if Mr Varadkar should stand aside from his Cabinet role until the investigation is completed, Mr McGrath said: “I don’t believe that that is necessary.”

A Green Party spokesman reacted to the Sinn Féin call: “The gardaí have received a complaint and they must be allowed to do their job.

“The Green Party acknowledges the account and apology given by the Tánaiste in the Dáil last November and has confidence in him.”

A senior Fianna Fáil source said dismissively of the Mary Lou McDonald statement: “Sure don’t they want the Government to go every day?”

Fine Gael's Peter Burke, minister for state for local government, said: “The legal advice to the Tánaiste is that he has committed no offence, and he looks forward to the matter being concluded.

He said Fine Gael “won’t be lectured by anyone in Sinn Féin.

In the case of Mr Varadkar case, he said the gardaí have to do their job and investigate the complaint.

“The Tánaiste set out a full account of his actions last November. He apologised, and the Dáil voted to accept his explanation with a motion of confidence.”

