Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to deny being "at odds" with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the 'green list' of countries where coronavirus travel restrictions have been eased.

It came as he clashed in the Dáil with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

She criticised what she claimed is the government's "cack-handed" approach to the issue which she said was "reckless" and "on a wing and a prayer".

She said 15 countries were selected to be on the list late last night and this was against public health advice.

Ms McDonald said it amounted to the government saying to the public that they "can travel with reduced risks but please do not do so."

She also claimed that people who had booked holidays but are heeding the public health advice and aren’t travelling have been "thrown under the bus" and are potentially out of pocket by thousands of euro. She said those that do travel will do so uninsured.

Ms McDonald also raised concern that there's "no proper form or quarantine" for people coming from countries with high Covid-19 rates and that putting the passenger locator form online is not going to address this.

She asked what measures will be put in place to support out of pocket families and what quarantine measures would be put in place.

Mr Martin said that when he was Opposition leader he made "constructive" contributions on the issue of protecting public health and he rose above "partisan political sniping".

Sinn Féin deputies heckled and questioned if Mr Martin was referring to remarks by Mr Varadkar yesterday.

The Tánaiste had questioned the point of a green list if the travel advice would be the same for countries that weren't on it.

Mr Martin responded saying: "The leaders of the opposition suggested I was at odds with the Tánaste which I’m not".

He claimed Ms McDonald seems "at odds with herself".

"I’m clear the safest thing to do is not to travel. That’s the clear message. We’re saying to people to holiday at home this year."

He said Ms McDonald and Sinn Féin have a view that it was "ok to open up the island to 59 countries".

He said the Northern Ireland Executive - which includes Sinn Féin - signed up for this a fortnight ago.

Mr Martin said the 15 countries on the green list have lower instances of Covid-19 than Ireland and said moving the passenger locator form online is important in the testing and contact tracing process. He also pointed to a 91pc reduction in passenger numbers in Dublin Airport on the same time last year saying there's a lot of concern about travel but "we need to keep it in perspective".

Ms McDonald said: "I do hope the Tániaste desists form the type of sniping that you have described Taosieach."

She said an all-Ireland approach is needed and called on the government to champion this claiming it had been "passive" so far.

She said: "we need every protection for the island as a single unit… that means effective quarantining… not placing a form online".

Ms McDonald again pressed Mr Martin on what the government will do for out of pocket families saying that they're losing an estimated €800,000 per day.

Mr Martin said the government is work "towards achieving the maximum synergy" with the North.

He said the government hasn't come forward with specific proposals for compensating people who have had to cancel holidays.

Mr Martin pointed to income supports that have been put in place during the pandemic as well as plans for the July Stimulus.

He said the stimulus will contain "significant initiatives to support the hospitality and tourism sector".

He said this will help ordinary citizens to avail of hospitality and tourism facilities in Ireland.

Online Editors