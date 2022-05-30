Taoiseach flies into Brussels for crunch EU summit with Russian oil sanctions on agenda

THE Taoiseach flies into Brussels today for a crucial EU summit.

Micheál Martin stayed overnight in Istanbul after his weekend trip to visit Irish troops on deployment with UNIFIL in the Lebanon.

Today he flies directly to the Belgian capital for a special two-day meeting of the European Council.

Mr Martin arrives this afternoon to join his fellow European leaders to discussions on the Ukraine invasion and the knock-on issues of energy, food security, and defence.

The Taoiseach has already pledged to Irish troops in Lebanon that there must be more current and capital spending on Defence, and that he will see to it that it happens.

Leaders will hear the latest security situation in Ukraine and the perilous situation in the Donbas as pitiless Russian aggression is poised to take two cities and could even threaten to encircle large defending forces.

President Zelenskyy will join the leaders via video link at the beginning of their discussion. President of the EU Council Charles Michel says that one of our most pressing concerns is assisting the Ukrainian state with its liquidity needs in order to continue its fierce resistance -- already successful in the northern sectors of Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv.

Heads of Government will also discuss how best to organise our support for Ukraine's reconstruction, since a major global effort will be required to rebuild the country.

There will be talks on the high price of energy, which are hitting homes and businesses hard. The Taoiseach last week in Davos said wind was Ireland's oil, and will be interested in moves to accelerate the EU's energy transition in the wake of embargoes on Russian fossil fuels -- with a total ban still a sticking point for Hungary.

The meeting will also discuss food security and concrete ways to help Ukraine export its agricultural produce using EU infrastructure. Given African countries' acute vulnerability to food insecurity, African Union chair Macky Sall will offer a perspective via video link.

Coordinated European defence is also on the agenda. An analysis of defence investment gaps in member states will be presented -- with Ireland already having its own report that highlights scarce resources and too little spending, as the Taoiseach acknowledged.

Mr Martin will also be hoping to wield soft power on the margins of the summit by updating individual leaders on the Northern Ireland Protocol situation, having received strong and vocal backing from Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, at Farmleigh a week ago.