Taoiseach finally leaves his Covid isolation to fly into an EU summit grappling with war in Ukraine and energy price spirals

So Micheál Martin shall go to the ‘Euro ball’ – finally released from a week-long Covid purdah in Washington, and dramatically flying through the night to Brussels to attend the crisis summit.

Sadly, that is the extent of any good news ahead of the EU leaders’ intense two-day discussions in Brussels.

Precisely one month to the day since Russia invaded, the focus is on supporting Ukraine, and how the rest of Europe can cope with the multi-dimensional war fallout, especially managing that energy price spiral.

There is a strong view across all 27 member states that things may get very worse before any improvements happen. Here’s a gloomy hint: the German energy regulator is logging industry’s gas, electric and other needs, ahead of potential rationing next winter.

Reports today will be dominated by the presence of US President Joe Biden, who meets his fellow leaders in the 30-nation Nato western military alliance, 21 of whom are also EU members. After the Nato meeting, being held near Brussels Airport, Mr Biden will move crosstown to the EU quarter and meet Micheál Martin and his 26 counterparts.

The leaders will address optimising and co-ordinating aid to Ukrainian refugees and then broach the vexed question of sanctions against Russia. The job of summit chairman, former Belgian premier Charles Michel, will be to dial down divisive messages.

Led by Poland, the former Eastern Bloc countries – uncomfortably close to the Ukrainian war zone – want harsher sanctions against Russia imposed faster. Others fear a certain ‘sanction fatigue’ – and German chancellor Olaf Scholf has utterly ruled out a total embargo on Russian energy, warning the parliament in Berlin that such action would plunge the EU into recession and cost hundreds of thousands of jobs.

It is not a happy theme. To be perfectly blunt, it seems to come down to a trade-off between Ukrainian lives and European Union livelihoods. But Vladimir Putin has benefitted from internal tensions on many occasions in this conflict, so the leaders need to maintain at least a veneer of unity.

The Taoiseach will know that Irish voters, eager to support the people of Ukraine in every practical way, also have a keen interest in efforts to cushion the economic fallout. If the EU is to mean anything to the ordinary citizen, they have to see results at this level.

Doing duty in the Dáil yesterday for the Taoiseach, Michael McGrath said talks are ongoing with the EU Commission about how to cut Vat on fuel. Taxation is a member-state competence, but all countries have signed up to a big picture code on Vat rates – and Ireland would need clearance to put in a temporary rate cut, to avoid serious fiscal complications in the future.

Calls from up to a dozen member states (led by Spain, Greece, and others) to cap gas prices by using the EU’s combined market heft are being met with considerable reluctance in Germany and the Netherlands, and by serious warnings from the EU Commission.

The move may work, and there is the example of China to point to, but it could also jeopardise supplies and make things worse if suppliers just go elsewhere.

The big idea with the most chance of succeeding is mimicking the successful EU bulk-buying of Covid vaccines for equitable distribution. There is a chance that this could work for gas – but benefits would be for next winter at best.

The Commission has proposed a task force here.