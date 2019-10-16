Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has failed to rule out calling a snap poll before Christmas but insisted May was the "best time" for the next general election and his position on that hadn't changed.

Taoiseach fails to rule out snap poll but says May is 'best time'

There has been fevered speculation in recent days that Mr Varadkar will call an early general election for November in a bid to capitalise on any Brexit deal.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has claimed an election in such circumstances would amount to a "stroke".

Mr Varadkar was challenged on the prospect of an early election at a press conference where a €241m road project in Co Mayo was announced.

He said: "My position since the summer of 2018 was that I thought the best time for an election would be the summer of 2020. Specifically May 2020."

Asked if this had changed, he said: "No."

‘Ensuring stability’: Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

He hit out at Mr Martin's party, saying: "I've never linked the longevity of this Government or this Dáil to Brexit. That's something Fianna Fáil has done."

Fianna Fáil figures have said an election would have happened already if it wasn't for Brexit.

However, Mr Varadkar also twice failed to definitively rule out calling an election before Christmas.

Pressed on the issue, he said: "I think I've answered that question already."

Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring, a Mayo TD, dismissed any suggestion the upgrade of the road from Westport to Castlebar was a pre-election 'parish pump' announcement. He said there had been "many projects" in Dublin and elsewhere and Mayo had been waiting 25 years for the road.

Mr Varadkar said: "Politicians like to announce good things. It doesn't need to be an electoral time-table."

The issue of an early election was raised in Cabinet by Independent Alliance junior minister Finian McGrath.

The Alliance is against a snap poll. Sources said Mr Varadkar confirmed to ministers his preferred option was a May election and he criticised Fianna Fáil for not agreeing to this date.

Earlier Fianna Fáil's Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers claimed Fine Gael had "consistently sought to destabilise things here in the Republic, at any point in Brexit where they feel they've got a little win".

Ms Chambers said Fianna Fáil's position had not changed, adding: "We remain committed to ensuring stability in the country."

Fine Gael, meanwhile, has ramped up its plans for four by-elections next month.

A meeting of the directors of elections decided that ministers and TDs are to be allocated constituencies to focus on. Fine Gael headquarters is to keep tabs on how much help they offer the candidates.

There is concern in Fine Gael that it may not win any of the four seats as government parties traditionally struggle in by-elections.

This consideration is playing into speculation that Mr Varadkar will go for a general election instead.

By-elections in Dublin Mid-West, Dublin Fingal, Cork North Central and Wexford are to take place arising from TDs winning European Parliament seats.

Fine Gael held a seat in just one of the constituencies - the one vacated by former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald in Dublin Mid-West.

According to a Fine Gael source, the view in the party is: "Hold what we have and anything on top of that would be a bonus."

