Taoiseach expresses absolute confidence in Health minister Stephen Donnelly despite new trolley and hospital crisis

THE Taoiseach says he has absolute confidence in Fianna Fáil Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, despite a crisis of overcrowding hitting the hospital system.

Leo Varadkar was commenting after a triple whammy of viruses landed thousands in hospital with record trolley numbers in emergency departments, leading the HSE to form a National Crisis Management Team to deal with the situation.

He insisted however that the Government had not been blindsided by the sudden attendance emergency, saying: “The Government has prepared for this.”

The Fine Gael leader added as he met with Mr Donnelly and the HSE yesterday afternoon: “I do have absolute confidence in Minister Donnelly as Health Minister.”

“He has done a lot of things in the last couple of years, and made a lot of progress on issues that we haven’t seen enough progress on in recent years — until him.”

As he attended one of his first meetings as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar said: “I’m saying to them very clearly from Government that we want all resources available to be deployed now and throughout the winter to minimise the impact on patients.

“This is also important in order to demonstrate to our hard-working healthcare staff that we’re on their side and we’re doing everything we can to make it easier.”

Mr Varadkar said the Government had provided 1,000 more beds and now had record numbers of staff and a record budget of nearly €23 billion a year.

But it was pointed out to him that it is seven years since Mr Varadkar as Health Minister cut short a holiday to Florida because of trolley numbers.

The Taoiseach replied: “On the issue of hospital overcrowding and the trolley crisis, I don’t really think it’s about ascribing blame.

“We know why this is happening. We have a rapidly rising population, we have an ageing population, we have more people than ever surviving into later life.

“You’ll have seen the figures out the other day that life expectancy in Ireland, at 82, is now the highest in Europe. That is really good — it’s a reflection of our good public health service and well-being.”

The current circumstances were bad because “we’re facing an unusual situation now where we have three viruses in circulation — Covid, RSV, and influenza.”

He did not mention Strep A, which is also causing concern. But he added: “There’s also a whole lot of unmet health needs. People didn’t get the help that they needed during the pandemic when a lot of the health services was shut down. So they are seeking it now. And that is now all rising at this moment in time.”

Asked if his Government took responsibility for the failures, given their annual occurrence, Mr Varadkar said: “Whether anyone is to blame for that, or not, is for other people to determine.

“I happen to think people will be fair minded in that regard. But we have responded — we now have almost 1,000 more beds in the system than we had two years ago, indeed more than a thousand if you include community beds, and that’s the equivalent of three major hospitals being built just in the past two years or so.

“More doctors, nurses, midwives are now working in the system than was ever the case in our public health service, and a bigger budget than ever. Those are the facts.

“Notwithstanding that, we’re going to face very serious pressures over the winter period.”