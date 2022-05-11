Taoiseach explains decision to go ahead with National Maternity Hospital despite ownership concerns

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the operating licence given by the HSE to the new National Maternity Hospital and other documents give “cast iron guarantees” that all legally permissible services “would be available to women in the new hospital”.

Amid ongoing controversy, Mr Martin said locating the new facility on the grounds of the St Vincent’s Hospital is an opportunity to build a neonatal “centre of excellence for newborns”.

In a video posted online, he said: “I want to take this opportunity to give the background to the decision to co-locate the new National Maternity Hospital on the grounds of St Vincent's Hospital.”

“Over 20 odd years ago and more, medical experts have recommended the co-location of maternity hospitals with major tertiary hospitals such as St Vincents, to improve outcomes for women and particularly women in pregnancy with complications.

“This is an opportunity to build a modern 21st century hospital and a neonatal centre of excellence for newborns, and particularly premature newborns.”

Concerns have been raised that because the land on which the new hospital is to be built will be leased to the State rather than owned by it, the Catholic-ethos of St Vincent’s could result in women being denied treatment such as sterilisation, IVF, abortions and gender affirmation at the new hospital.

Mr Martin said midwives and doctors working in the National Maternity Hospital are “very clear” that all services will be provided as they currently are at Holles Street.

“Concerns have been raised in terms of will all lawfully permissible services be provided,” he said.

“The constitution of the new hospital, the operating license given by the HSE to the new hospital and other documents give cast iron guarantees that all legally permissible services would be available to women in the new hospital.

“And in particular, the senior midwives and the clinicians and doctors working in the National Maternity Hospital really want this new hospital and are very clear that all the services will be provided as they currently are at Holles Street.

“So, this is an opportunity to get on with this project because it’s been first mooted in 2013. There’s been lots of negotiations between all the parties.”

He said there is an “urgent need” to move forward with a modern 21st century hospital for the women of Ireland.

“It’s now 2022 and it will take some time to build. So, there is an urgent need to move from the very poor physical conditions of the current Holles Street to a modern 21st century centre of excellence for the women of Ireland and for newborn babies into the future,” he said.