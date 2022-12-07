Taoiseach execution by Irish State of four IRA leaders in 1922 as murder, as Civil War documentary to air

THE execution of four men by the Irish State 100 years ago was murder, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

Four IRA leaders were executed at Mountjoy Jail as a reprisal for the killing of Sean Hales TD, which the Taoiseach also branded murder today.

His comments come on the eve of the screening of a major three-part series on the Civil War, narrated by Brendan Gleeson, on RTÉ television.

The quartet who were shot - Rory O'Connor, Liam Mellows, Joe McKelvey and Richard Barrett – were anti-Treaty leaders arrested after the defeat of the IRA's Four Courts garrison at the beginning of the Civil War.

They were executed without trial on the orders of the Government on December 8, 1922 – with the centenary falling tomorrow.

The bloody incident was raised in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil TD Christy O’Sullivan, who told the Taoiseach that the State had never acknowledged that the killings were illegal or wrong.

The shootings were “a reprisal for the sad and tragic killing of Sean Hales TD, in which these four men had absolutely no hand, act or part. The event at the time was described in a Dáil debate 100 years ago as murder most foul, bloody, and unnatural,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan said the Taoiseach had previously described the killings as murder by any definition. “So today, almost 100 years since those executions, I’m asking that the Government finally acknowledge that these killings were manifestly illegal and wrong.”

Mr Martin replied: “I think through the decade of centenaries as a country, we've managed to remember and to enlighten and to give a more informed perspective of our very difficult and traumatic past, particularly at the time that the formation of the new state.

“In three significant speeches that I've given on the Treaty and the Civil War and the formation of the Free State, I've given a comprehensive and informed perspective on all of these issues. The murder of Sean Hales was a terrible crime.

“But certainly what happened to those four young men was not in accordance with law and, as I’ve said before, it represents murder.”