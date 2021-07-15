Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he does not see “any difficulty” with parents bringing unvaccinated children into restaurants when indoor dining resumes next week.

Mr Martin’s comments follow an intervention by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan who warned parents to only dine outdoors with their children until more of the population is vaccinated.

Legislation on indoor dining for people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 allows for unvaccinated under 18s to eat inside in the company of an adult.

Speaking at an event in Offaly, the Taoiseach said people should “exercise their own judgement” but insisted he did not envisage a problem with people bringing their children for meals indoors.

“In many instances there won’t be any difficulty in terms of children in my view accompanying parents in a controlled environment,” Mr Martin said.

“There are significant controls in a restaurant for example in terms of the sectors guidelines,” he added.

Mr Martin also noted that the Chief Medical Officer offers advice to Government and the coalition then makes decisions based on those recommendations along with other factors.

“There is an exemption in terms of families with children and I think that’s understandable in terms of the individual circumstances of individual families in terms of going out with their children but people will exercise their judgement in that regard,” Mr Martin said. “People in all different activities will have to exercise their own judgement as well,” he added.

The Taoiseach said the reopening of society is about “individual and personal behaviour at the end of the day balanced with legislative framework that will govern the reopening”.

“We have been criticised as a government for being too cautious in our approach to our reopening of society since Christmas. Relative to Europe, I think we are one of the most cautious countries out there. We now see countries having to pull back from their earlier reopening phases. It’s steady as she goes.”