Taoiseach dismisses backbench gripes amid calls for review of coalition deal

The Taoiseach has dismissed backbench gripes about his role at the helm of Fianna Fáil and says he is very focussed on leading the Government.

Micheál Martin also dampened speculation that he would come under pressure to step down as party leader in December when he hands over the role of Taoiseach to Leo Varadkar. Mr Martin has led Fianna Fáil since January 2011.

Mr Martin said yesterday at a commemoration for former Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Sean Lemass that he was not going to comment on speculation about his own future.

But he addressed the Irish Independent revelation on Saturday that several prominent FF TDs want to see a renegotiation of the Programme for Government — seen as aimed at both the Green Party and Mr Martin.

He said: “We’ve made commitments in respect of entering into that agreement, which was approved by 80pc (of FF members) in the largest ever vote by a political party.”

It was a very detailed and comprehensive document, covering a range of issues but fundamentally designed to deal with the housing crisis, climate change agenda, childcare, education and health care reform, he said.

“What's really required now is absolute focus on the Budget and on the parallel cost-of-living package that will be announced with it.

“Our immediate focus, is to get that result and to maintain stability and continuity in Government and continuity. We've just come through a motion of no confidence with 19 votes in the difference. There was a lot of hype before that saying the Government was shaky — but it won comfortably,” he said.

“So I'm very focused on working for the Irish people, and leading a Government that focuses immediately on the cost of living.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan separately said it was all to play for in reaching agreement on the Agriculture emissions ceiling.

A battle is underway over where the scale of reduction will lie in the farming sector, which is targeted for a cut between 22pc and 30pc. The exact figure will be decided soon by ministers, with Mr Martin and Mr Ryan both saying they were confident of ministers reaching agreement.

“We have to be ambitious. Climate change is here,” Mr Martin said, referring to the current heatwave and predictions of record temperature. “How many more warnings do you need?” he asked.

It was about achieving a sustainable level of food production while investing in new technologies also, he said. He would not be drawn on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s suggestion that the final reductions figure would be at the lower end of the scale.

Mr Ryan said yesterday: “I’m confident we will get agreement. Our products get a premium because people view them as coming from a beautiful green isle. We have every incentive to make this change.

“We will reach final agreement. But anything that Agriculture doesn’t do, then other sectors will have to do more.” He said he viewed the transport areas as the most significant.

Mr Ryan noted that the anaerobic digestion of grass and slurry could be captured for biomethane which could mean that Ireland needs to import less gas. Farmers could also be rewarded for overseeing carbon sinks and afforestation on their land. And he said cattle numbers could fall with no adverse effects on farm incomes.

‘All three parties in Government are committed to Ireland meeting its commitments under the Paris accords,” he added.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach suggested in his Lemass address at Deansgrange cemetery that not enough had been done to reconcile North and South since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He travels to Japan today (Monday 18 July), a country still reeling after the horror killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Mr Martin will spend a week on a trade mission that also takes in a visit to Singapore.