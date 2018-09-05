LEO Varadkar has said he's “disappointed” with Micheál Martin response to his proposals for extending the Confidence and Supply deal, but said: “We're going to keep asking”.

Taoiseach 'disappointed' with Martin's response to proposal on extending Confidence and Supply talks

He also denied that he's trying to orchestrate a general election.

He was speaking as he visited the Aran Islands for the first time as Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar wrote to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on Friday requesting talks on renewing the Confidence and Supply agreement before the Budget.

He also proposed summer 2020 as an agreed time for a general election.

Mr Martin wrote back saying the talks won't start until after the Budget.

This afternoon Mr Varadkar said he was being transparent in publishing his letter to Mr Martin .

He said: “Fianna Fáil love to say that we're all about spin and tactics and leaks.

“I decided to be very transparent to write a letter to Micheál Martin, to put it all down in black and white and after five days to publish it so that people could read it for themselves.

He said the confidence and supply agreement is coming to its end and that agreeing to a 2020 election would deliver political stability during Brexit negotiations.

He said his letter set out “achievable goals” that can be delivered by Fine Gael and Independents in government.

Mr Varadkar said: “So really it is exactly what is says on the tin... and the offer is there.”

The Taoiseach denied he was trying to orchestrate an election.

He said: “The truth is that as Taosieach at any time it's possible for me to go to the President and seek a dissolution of the Dáil.

He said it's also “possible for Fianna Fáil at any time to ally themselves with Sinn Féin and bring down the government by means of a motion of no confidence.

“If that's what I wanted to do or if that's what they wanted to do that could be done.

“It's not what I want to do. I'm being totally up front here, totally transparent...

“The confidence and supply agreement expires in the next couple of months. I'd like to renew it.

“I would like to set a date for an election in the summer of 2020 to give us political stability, to remove any uncertainty about when an election may or may not be held”.

Mr Varadkar arrived in Inis Meáin this afternoon and visited Coláiste Naomh secondary school.

Online Editors