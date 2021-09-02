Taoiseach describes fallout from Merrion Gate saga as ‘overdramatic’ and defends Varadkar and Coveney

Government launches Housing for All – a New Housing Plan for Ireland Pic shows ( l to r ) Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD at todays launch of Housing for All - a New Housing Plan for Ireland. Photo: Maxwells

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has launched a staunch defence of his decision to throw his full support behind Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Martin said he is “comfortable” with his backing for the two Fine Gael ministers after their botched appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy and their involvement in the Merrion Hotel controversy.

The Taoiseach dismissed any criticism of the long running affair which resulted in Ms Zappone resigning, as “melodrama and overdramatic”.

Speaking at the launch of the Government’s Housing for All plan, Mr Martin also produced a speech he gave more than a year ago after he sacked former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen to defend his position on Zappone affair.

The Taoiseach was responding to questions about Mr Cowen’s interview on RTE Radio One’s Morning Ireland in which he drew comparisons between his treatment by the Taoiseach and the support the Fianna Fáil leader has shown his Fine Gael government colleagues.

“I came here well resourced because a wrong context was put on what I did last year,” Mr Martin said. The Taoiseach insisted Mr Cowen’s sacking is “not directly comparable” to the events that have unfolded after Ms Zappone’s appointment as an envoy.

Mr Martin said Barry Cowen had forgotten the “core reason” behind his decision to sack him.

Mr Cowen lost his ministerial position after this newspaper in July 2020 revealed a drink driving ban in 2016.

The Taoiseach said the Government’s housing plan and other policy issues matter more to “people outside of the bubble of Leinster House”.

“Let’s have some balance and perspective because of the big issues that this country is facing. I'm very clear and I think there's a bit of melodrama, and overdramatic. That's where I'm personally on to this issue,” he said.

“Two days ago we produced a very comprehensive program in relation to reopening our society having gone through a pandemic which shook to our very core our certainties about life and about society,” he said .

“Today there are very good statistics emerging in terms of economic recovery. That didn't happen by accident. It's happening because this is a Government that is working well and those things affectively on the big issues,” he added.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said comparing his attendance at the Merrion Hotel party to the Oireachtas Golf Society outing was like comparing “apples and oranges”. However, he added: “I regret going anywhere near the place”.

Mr Varadkar also said Ms Zappone asking him about the status of a potential taxpayer funded job should not be considered as lobbying.

The Fine Gael leader said he checked the Lobbying Act which said asking questions, such as the one Zappone asked a about potential State contract, does not count as lobbying.