Taoiseach deletes tweet wrongly suggesting he spoke to Joe Biden

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has deleted a tweet wrongly suggesting he spoke to US President Elect Joe Biden.

On his official Twitter account, Mr Martin wrote that he had “just finished a very positive chat” with Mr Biden.

However, the Taoiseach had not spoken to Mr Biden at this point and Mr Martin’s spokesperson confirmed the call is still being arranged.

Moments after posting the comment the Taoiseach’s tweet was deleted from the social media platform.

Read More

Unfortunately for Mr Martin it was too late and screen grabs of his deleted tweet were shared widely on Twitter.

There was online speculation that Mr Biden called Mr Martin before he called UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Biden spoke by telephone yesterday to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a tweet after the call, Mr Trudeau said they have spoke about the opportunities and challenges facing both countries including the Covid-19 pandemic and climate changes

“We talked about those specific challenges today, as well as trade, energy, NATO, anti-Black racism, and China’s arbitrary detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor,” he added.

Mr Trudeau said he and Mr Biden promised to work closely on the issues outline and any other challenges their neighbouring countries might face.

Mr Biden was deemed elected on Saturday night but sitting US President Donald Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged.

Online Editors