Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted the Government’s attempt to clip of the wings of cuckoo funds will work.

He was forced into a defence of the package aimed at restricting investment funds from bulk-buying houses to rent them out at high prices.

The Fianna Fáil leader said there were “gaps everywhere” in Sinn Féin housing policy, and it was “very weak on the supply question.”

Its policies would not create extra accommodation, said Mr Martin, commenting after the Government’s measures to prevent mass purchases by international funds were dismissed as “a cop-out” that would leave people in the lurch.

Read More

The Taoiseach complained that Sinn Féin wanted to exploit housing for its own political advantage, with the party claiming it would create 40,000 homes a year “just like that”, snapping his fingers for effect.

But Mary Lou McDonald said the Government would fail the “acid test” of whether rents would come down, or homes become more accessible.

She noted that the share price of IRES Reit, a real estate investment trust, had risen by 2.6pc overnight after the announcement of the Government’s response.

The Sinn Féin leader said the Government had two choices on Tuesday night, whether to come forward with a meaningful plan to stop investment cuckoo funds snapping up family homes and pushing ordinary buyers out of the market, or to “tinker around the edges with measures that will have no real impact and not fix the problem faced by those desperately seeking an affordable roof over their heads.”

Ms McDonald said: “Again, we see that wealthy investment funds and big developers always come out on top with Fianna Fáil.”

People had “pretty low expectations” of what the Government would do, given its history of supporting these funds for years, she said.

“But you have defied even those low expectations,” Ms McDonald added. “You've done the very bare minimum. The proposal to pitch stamp duty at 10pc is too low. These very wealthy investment funds will easily absorb that additional cost across their long term investments.”

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit agreed, saying the package was “hopelessly inadequate and completely pathetic.” He said the State was “up to its neck” in investing in these funds through ISAF. the strategic investment fund.

Ms McDonald said some funds were among the biggest residential landlords in the State, “and they do not pay a cent on their rental income.”

IRES paid zero in tax on €75 million generated in rents last year, “and yet you still will allow these funds to get away with this.”

Both Opposition deputies complained that apartments had been completely left out of the curbs.

This meant half of all homes built in Dublin last year, and six out of seven homes in the city area, remained “open season” for funds, Ms McDonald said.

“You’ve essentially waved the white flag of surrender, and abandoned people in the cities and suburbs to the extortionate rents of these investor funds, and not just here in Dublin, but in other places such as your own city of Cork,” she said.

The controls had no retrospective effect, “so there will not make a blind bit of difference to the 80,000 planning permissions already underway,” meaning up to 80,000 homebuyers could lose out to these funds, she said.

“The cuckoo funds breathed a sigh of relief last night. What you have proposed is a recipe for failure. These measures won't work, because they are designed not to work.”

But Mr Martin responded: “Last night’s measures will be effective.

“The stamp duty going to 10pc is a much broader, and effective move than the UK situation, where it (at a rate of 17pc) applies to houses that are valued at over half a million pounds sterling.”

He asked: “What is the true nature of Sinn Féin housing policy? There are gaps everywhere. You’re not strong on the detail on this, you keep coming up with big figures for this and that, but they're not really grounded in reality.

“You're very weak on the role of the private sector in getting houses. You're very weak on the supply question, because your proposals would damage supply in housing and reduce the number of units available to people.”

He added: “The reality is we're not building enough houses in this country. We're not building enough apartments.

“You're about exploiting the crisis. that is your agenda.”



