Taoiseach defends Government’s communications on 'Living with Covid' plan from opposition attacks

The Government is in “an absolute mess” over its Covid communications, with new contradictory statements emerging from ministers, the Taoiseach was told in the Dáil – as he promised an explanatory leaflet would be sent to every household in the State.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hit back at his leading critic, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, accusing her of undermining public health advice through her attacks.

She then retaliated, saying: “Instead of snapping at me, do your job and actually set the information out.”

Ms McDonald said two ministers – Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath – had contradicted each other today on whether Dubliners could leave the capital under the new rules.

Mr Martin said: “Those living in Dublin should limit travel outside the city. There’s not a regulation, there is not a legal restriction. That is the advice.”

He told Ms McDonald: “You knew that – but wanted to come in here and say: ‘Confusion, chaos’. I genuinely think you are doing a disservice. Your entire attitude is not to seek clarity, but to undermine public health advice.”

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly called on Mr Martin to tell Dubliners whether they should go to weddings outside the capital or on staycations elsewhere in the country – “Yes or no?”

Mr Kelly said he didn’t know what to tell people who contacted him and said there was real confusion. It was a “disaster”, he added.

Read More

The Taoiseach said: “I have made it clear that people should not travel outside Dublin, if possible. That’s the advice. The Government followed Nphet [National Public Health Emergency Team] advice in relation to Dublin.”

A leaflet is to be sent to every house in the country to explain the plan, he said.

Ms McDonald said there was chaos and confusion and it was causing “very considerable anxiety” for people.

She welcomed the news that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had received a negative result “within hours” for his Covid test, but said his experience did not tally with that of others who had to suffer long delays in receiving results.

There should be a universal standard for a speedy delivery of tests and the turnaround of their results, she said, pointing out that two targets set out months ago – for a 100,000 test capacity per week, plus a 24-hour turnaround for results – had not yet been met. She asked when this would happen.

“I think the people have lost confidence in your handling of this. People are not just confused – they are beside themselves,” she said.

Mr Martin said the Sinn Féin leader was undermining genuine and significant efforts to improve the situation, and insisted there had been some successes.

The HSE had today surpassed a cumulative total of one million tests carried out, he said.

“Last week saw a 70pc increase in community testing requests from GPs and they [the HSE] have managed to deal with that,” Mr Martin said.

“There is a daily capacity now of 15,000. It is more crucial than the 100,000 weekly figure.”

Some 11,000 tests were for the community, with the reminder carried out in the acute hospitals, the Taoiseach added.

“Let’s acknowledge the significant ramping-up of the testing system,” he said, adding that it had been invented “in mid-flight”.

The new national Covid plan called for 3,000 staff in the dedicated test-and-trace force, and recruitment was under way, Mr Martin said. There would be test facilities in every county.

The overall plan with five levels was a good one, he said, and added that Ireland was one of the first EU states to come up with a plan of this kind.

The advice on Dublin had been specific and Nphet may come up with further recommendations when it meets tomorrow.

Ms McDonald spoke about GPs complaining about the inability to get a speedy turnaround of results.

“Your words today only add to the anxiety and confusion,” she told the Taoiseach. “And you haven’t been on your own. Your Ministers have added to it.

“Instead of snapping at me, do your job and actually set the information out,” she added.

Read More

Online Editors