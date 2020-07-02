Taoiseach Mícheál Martin has suggested that international travel may not return this summer for fear of causing another spike in Covid-19 cases, which would impact other aspects of Irish society like getting schools reopened.

Mr Martin said that the primary target of the newly formed government is to ensure that schools can reopen by August.

Asked about a concrete plan that would see schools able to reopen, Mr Martin said that it is their top priority and plans are quickly being drawn up.

"It is interim advice and as far as I'm concerned, the most important point is that we opened our schools at the end of August," the new Taoiseach told Caitríona Perry on RTÉ Six One News.

"The development of any child, in my view, is the key issue here for us and for me as Taoiseach. Children need to be back in schools, in terms of their life chances, their development, their life chances will be irreparably repaired if we do not have schools opening in August.

"We want to reopen our schools as fully as possible to normal at the end of August, both primary and secondary level, it's extremely important for young people and for children that then happens, in terms of their own development and education.

"And I think that is the focus that is the target. And that's what we're aiming to do."

The topic of international travel has been heavily debated of late, with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan admitting that he is concerned about more foreign travel but Jack Lambert, infectious diseases specialist at the Mater and Rotunda hospitals saying it is safe to fly to foreign countries if people follow protocols.

Since forming the historic 33rd Dáil, the government of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have come under pressure from travel companies and airlines to allow international travel.

The Taoiseach, however, suggested that travel may not be around the corner if it is likely to affect schools reopening and other areas like Ireland's healthcare system.

"The cabinet sub committee will meet on Friday and we're working in relation to this (travel)," Mr Martin said.

"I am cautious about this I have to be clear. We've made great progress in suppressing the virus and getting the community transmission very low. We have to be very careful that the next steps don't in any way undermine that progress because we've just spoken about schools, that is a target, if something was to happen between now and August that caused a spike, that could jeopardise schools reopening.

"The other strand I'm very concerned about is non-Covid illnesses and disease. I want our health services free and have to deal with many conditions that haven't been dealt with because of the impact on our health service and health capacity."

In Mr Martin's first week as Taoiseach, he has been heavily criticised for his choices in cabinet formation and his selection of junior ministers.

His predecessor, now Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar admitted that the three coalition parties did not co-ordinate in their Cabinet appointments, which resulted in no senior Minister in Government from the west.

Mr Martin argued there there was cooperation, however on the the portfolios of ministers of state.

