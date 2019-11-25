Taoiseach canvasses with controversial Dáil hopeful Verona Murphy
TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar spent less than an hour canvassing with Fine Gael’s controversial Dáil hopeful Verona Murphy in Wexford on Monday afternoon.
Mr Varadkar toured several shops on the town's Main Street with Ms Murphy who was drawn into a major controversy last week over her comments repeatedly linking migrants to Isil.
She later apologised for the comments and Fine Gael has continued to back her candidacy despite widespread criticism from opposition parties and rights' groups.
Mr Varadkar, who called Ms Murphy comments "wrong" while accepting her apology, endorsed her candidacy today by canvassing with Ms Murphy.
He repeatedly implored voters in Wexford to give her their Number 1 votes in the by-election this Friday.
Beforehand, the visit had been shrouded in secrecy with Fine Gael and government handlers refusing to provide details of the event.
Mr Varadkar arrived in a rain-soaked Wexford Town at around 2pm and walked Main Street with Ms Murphy and a sizeable canvassing group that included former TD, Senator and MEP Avril Doyle who introduced the Taoiseach and the candidate to many voters.
Local junior ministers Paul Kehoe and Michael D’Arcy were also in attendance along with former TD Liam Twomey.
The Fine Gael contingent popped into various shops including a hairdressers, a local pharmacy, various clothing outlets, a book shop, the town’s credit union and the local post office.
Mr Varadkar and Ms Murphy got a favourable reception from most of the people they met although most people they encountered were non-committal when it came to declaring their support for Ms Murphy.
As he was leaving the town Mr Varadkar was heckled by a man with an English accent outside an Intreo office.
“A load of homeless people over there underneath the bridge, wanna go see them?” the man, who did not give his name, shouted.
Mr Varadkar ignored the man and got into his ministerial car before departing the town. In total he canvassed for around 40 minutes and did not take questions from the media.
- Read more: Eilis O'Hanlon: 'There's one rule for Fine Gael, and a much tougher one for everybody else'
