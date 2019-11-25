Taoiseach canvasses with controversial Dáil hopeful Verona Murphy

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar spent less than an hour canvassing with Fine Gael’s controversial Dáil hopeful Verona Murphy in Wexford on Monday afternoon.

Mr Varadkar toured several shops on the town's Main Street with Ms Murphy who was drawn into a major controversy last week over her comments repeatedly linking migrants to Isil.

She later apologised for the comments and Fine Gael has continued to back her candidacy despite widespread criticism from opposition parties and rights' groups.

Mr Varadkar, who called Ms Murphy comments "wrong" while accepting her apology, endorsed her candidacy today by canvassing with Ms Murphy.

