Taoiseach calls for workers to be treated with ‘respect and dignity’ in accordance with the law amid tech job loses

All workers must be treated with respect and dignity in line with employment law, the Taoiseach has said, while speaking of the need to “keep perspective” on the job losses.

He was warned by Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik that job losses at Facebook headquarters in Ireland could reach nearly 400, but said there were many opportunities in the same sector and Ireland was nearly at full employment.

Mr Martin accepted that Meta, owners of Facebook had made “a global pronouncement,” which would have implications here.

“I made it very clear in the context of the Twitter announcement (of job losses) that I was not happy with the manner of that at all.

"Respect and dignity is very important. There are established frameworks for communication and obligations on employers in terms of proposing collective redundancies, which involves fines if they fail to consult with employee representatives or fail to provide certain information to employees.”

The law would be acted upon, he said, adding the Government’s understanding was that Meta would engage in proper consultation with employees, as would Stripe.

“Our focus will be on the workers who could be getting bad news in the coming days,” Mr Martin said.

“We will do everything we possibly can to help them.”

Ivana Bacik pointed to news that Zendesk is considering downsizing and Intel job cuts.

“Many today are in fear as they face this appalling prospect of losing their job,” she said.

In a grim irony, she added, many are discovering their fate “in real time through a drip-feed of coverage on the same social media sites that are now threatening to take away their livelihoods.”

The news was broken to many Twitter employees when they were suddenly locked out of their email accounts and their workplaces, she noted.

“That's no way to treat individuals, or to treat humans.”

It did not show any sort of dignity and respect to those who are highly-skilled and highly-qualified.

“But we know that job losses in high-value sectors can also have knock-on effects on low-pay sectors.

"And we've seen in Ireland really chronic conditions of low pay over so many years. Many of those workers will suffer the knock-on effect.”

She called for “much stronger rights for workers and collective bargaining in the workplace, because we know many of these tech companies are stridently anti-union.”

She added: “The lack of representation and collective solidarity may well have an impact now on the sort of redundancy packages that are going to be offered.”

Ms Bacik also called for improvements to redundancy legislation.

The technology sector is going through a difficult phase globally, the Taoiseach said.

“It has dramatically increased its workforce in Ireland over the last number of years. But for any worker who gets very sad news at this time of the year, it's very sad and difficult.

“The role of Government is to work with the company but also with employees and to make sure that every support is available about potential alternative employment opportunities - because in the last six to nine months we are experiencing almost a full employment market.

“So hopefully there will be opportunities within tech and other sectors. I do think we have to keep the balance right in sectors go through change.

“Many tech companies have seen very rapid periods of expansion. And it's been pulled back globally because the world economy is changing.

“Headwinds are there across the globe, and that's impacting the technology sector. We've been here before, but I do think we need to keep perspective.”