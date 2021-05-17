Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called an emergency meeting of the three Government leaders this afternoon to discuss the cyber attack on the health service.

Mr Martin, along with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will be briefed by the National Cyber Security Council and HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys is to brief her Government colleagues on the international cyber attacks on the country’s health service.

Four days after the worst cyber attack in the country’s history, Minister Humphreys has issued a short statement noting she has spoken to gardai and the National Cyber Security Centre about the breach.

Ms Humphreys has not appeared in the media or held a press conference on the massive security breach which it is feared will result in hundreds of thousand of personal medical records of Irish citizens being published online.

A Department of Justice statement said: “The Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys TD, this morning met with the Garda Commissioner, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda Cybercrime Bureau and senior officials in the Department of Justice on the cyberattack on the HSE.”

“Since Friday, Minister Humphreys has been in contact with her senior officials who are supporting the National Cyber Security Centre, which is leading the State response to the cyberattack.

“Commissioner Harris informed Minister Humphreys that An Garda Síochána is providing full support to the National Cyber Security Centre and is also liaising and co-operating with international law enforcement partners.

“Commissioner Harris and Chief Supt Cleary also updated Minister Humphreys on the criminal investigation in the cyberattack.

“The Minister will update her government colleagues and will remain in close contact with Commissioner Harris and his team,” he added.