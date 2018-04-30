Taoiseach called a 'typical Indian' by ex-Ulster Unionist deputy leader Lord Kilclooney after Northern Ireland visit

Former Ulster Unionist deputy leader Lord John Kilclooney has referred to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a "typical Indian" on social media.

The life peer, who is no longer a member of the UUP, was responding to a BBC Newsline article about the Taoiseach's visit to Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had criticised Mr Varadkar's visit, saying he showed "poor manners" by not informing a local representative about his visit to counties Armagh and Down on Monday. In a tweet, Lord Kilclooney said: "Typical Indian."

Mr Varadkar was born in Ireland. His father is from India and mother from Ireland. Responding to one Twitter user who called his tweet "appalling", Lord Kilclooney wrote: "Sorry you support the entry into the UK by the Irish PM without exercising the established courtesies!"

In November last year, Lord Kilclooney, 79, stirred controversy in a tweet by referring to Mr Varadkar as "the Indian", while commenting on a political story involving Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney He wrote on twitter: "Simon Coveney is stirring things up. Very dangerous non statesman like role! Clearly hoping to undermine the Indian."

Lord Kilclooney later tweeted: "In Twitter one is restricted to a limited number of words and so for shorthand I used the term Indian for the new PM in Dublin. "This has caused upset and misunderstanding and so I withdraw it. I am no way racist and accept that Varadkar is 100 percent Irish Citizen."

