Tuesday 1 May 2018

Taoiseach called a 'typical Indian' by ex-Ulster Unionist deputy leader Lord Kilclooney after Northern Ireland visit

Lord Kilclooney is photographed in the Houses of Parliament in London.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former Ulster Unionist deputy leader Lord John Kilclooney has referred to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a "typical Indian" on social media.

The life peer, who is no longer a member of the UUP, was responding to a BBC Newsline article about the Taoiseach's visit to Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had criticised Mr Varadkar's visit, saying he showed "poor manners" by not informing a local representative about his visit to counties Armagh and Down on Monday.

In a tweet, Lord Kilclooney said: "Typical Indian."

Mr Varadkar was born in Ireland. His father is from India and mother from Ireland.

Responding to one Twitter user who called his tweet "appalling", Lord Kilclooney wrote: "Sorry you support the entry into the UK by the Irish PM without exercising the established courtesies!"

In November last year, Lord Kilclooney, 79, stirred controversy in a tweet by referring to Mr Varadkar as "the Indian", while commenting on a political story involving Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney

He wrote on twitter: "Simon Coveney is stirring things up. Very dangerous non statesman like role! Clearly hoping to undermine the Indian."

Lord Kilclooney later tweeted: "In Twitter one is restricted to a limited number of words and so for shorthand I used the term Indian for the new PM in Dublin.

"This has caused upset and misunderstanding and so I withdraw it. I am no way racist and accept that Varadkar is 100 percent Irish Citizen."

