Taoiseach attacks Sinn Féin saying there is something ‘deeply wrong’ with a party that ‘intimidates and shuts down debate’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking at the annual Fianna Fáil commemoration of Wolfe Tone in Bodenstown, Co. Kildare. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The Taoiseach has launched a new attack on Sinn Féin at the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown, Co Kildare today.

He said there was something “deeply wrong” with a party the polls show is likely to sweep to victory at the next general election across the border.

“Anyone who sincerely believes in a republican vision for our country should be appalled by the growing attempt to intimidate and shut down debate by one party which refuses to accept the basic accountability accepted by everyone else,” Mr Martin said.

“There is something deeply wrong with a party which has built its entire existence on honouring a campaign of violence — but which now attacks and sues anyone who claims that they supported particular actions within that campaign.”

Read More

Mr Martin returned to the issue of Mary Lou McDonald suing RTÉ for alleged defamation, which he warned in the Dáil could have a “chilling effect” on democratic coverage and accountability.

His midweek criticism of the leader of the Opposition came after RTÉ decided not to broadcast a radio interview with former minister Shane Ross about his new biography of Mary Lou McDonald.

“It’s not just the national broadcaster which is being intimidated, political opponents are now regularly receiving legal threats for statements which no one previously thought could even be controversial,” the Taoiseach complained.

“On top of this there is a now a regular pattern of aggressive management of the media which means, for example, that party spokespeople are just withdrawn from any place they might be asked questions and basic inquiries are not answered.”

He added: “This is many things – but democratic republicanism is not one of them.

“We need a strong, independent media in our democracy – one which is capable of standing up to bullying and is committed to the sort of high standards of accuracy and balance which only professional journalism has any chance to deliver.”

Mr Martin has accepted that he was wrong to claim in the Dáil that Sinn Féin had been given oversight of the interview between Claire Byrne and Shane Ross and asked for its views on the transcript.

The party said it never requested, and was not given, any sight or sound of the interview. RTÉ said it took its own independent broadcast decisions and regularly made editorial decisions which could involve the dropping of material.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has also said that opportunities to tackle sectarianism and disadvantage have not been taken since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Mr Martin said a key objective of the negotiations which led to the Good Friday Agreement was “to remove the causes of conflict, to overcome the legacy of history, and to heal the divisions which have resulted”.

He said: “The sad reality is that nearly a quarter of a century later, far too little has been done.

“Too much time has been wasted.

“Too few have been willing to undertake the basic work of questioning themselves and finding ways to build a shared respect across historic barriers.

“Opportunities to tackle disadvantage and to tackle sectarianism have not been taken, and remain unfulfilled.

“There has been a lot of talk about unity and reconciliation but very little work done to actually build the bridges which make it happen.

“One of the great failings of the last 25 years is that very little work was done about doing the hard work of studying the differences, similarities and opportunities in practical but fundamental areas.

“There’s been no shortage of people willing to make grand claims about services, but it is remarkable how little has been done to actually quantify what the current situation is on both sides of the border.

“That’s why we are already publishing the most detailed ever research on health services, trade, childcare, education and other vital areas between north and south.

“To give a very practical example, research on education is showing huge disparities in early school leaving as well as differences in access and approaches to supporting both achievement and inclusion.

“This is giving us a blueprint for the future – a blueprint for action which benefits all on our island.”