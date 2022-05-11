Taoiseach asked in Dáil if Tánaiste Leo Varadkar should step aside while under investigation

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been asked if Tánaiste Leo Varadkar should step aside while under investigation, like a senior official at An Bord Pleanála.

The provocative question came in the Dáil from Mr Martin’s former Fianna Fáil colleague Marc MacSharry, who resigned the whip last year.

“Given recent allegations concerning a member of An Bord Pleanála, does the Taoiseach agree that the deputy chair of the board was correct in stepping aside without prejudice pending investigation of these allegations?” Mr MacSharry said.

“If the Taoiseach agrees, as I assume he does, how can he reconcile this with the Tánaiste continuing in office, following an investigation by An Garda Síochána, while a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions?” the Sligo TD asked.

“Is it the Taoiseach's position that – depending on who one is in Irish society, and what position one holds – different rules and standards apply?”

The Taoiseach said he did not accept the basic proposition that Mr MacSharry put forward.

He said Mr MacSharry was making comparisons in respect of what had happened at An Bord Pleanála and “every live file, for example, being considered”.

Mr Martin did not comment on Mr Varadkar, his coalition partner, who is the subject of a file sent to the DPP in connection with an admitted leak of a confidential Cabinet document to a group representing GPs in April 2019.

He said Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has appointed a senior counsel to look into matters relating to An Bord Pleanála.

“I do not think that case is comparable to the other issues that the Deputy has raised,” he said.

Mr MacSharry replied: “Indeed, a DPP file would be more serious. Would the Taoiseach agree?”

But Mr Martin made no further comment on the matter.