Taoiseach appeals to smaller parties to become 'third pillar' in FF-FG coalition

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has appealed to the Grees, Labour and Social Democrats to become the “third pillar” of a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael coalition government.

Mr Varadkar was speaking as the two civil war parties edged closer to an agreement on a broad policy document for how they intend to govern on Friday night.

The Fine Gael leader said he will meet with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin next week to agree the document before presenting it to their respective parliamentary parties.

It will then be presented to Labour, the Green Party and the Social Democrats in a bid to entice them to join the government. Mr Varadkar said he hopes one or more of those three parties would be “a third pillar" in a new government.

Speaking in Government Buildings, he said: “Both parties are very much of the view that what the country needs, for the next four to five years, is a majority government, a stable government, one that can bring the country through this crisis, get our economy and our society going again, and look to the future. So we will need that third pillar and we’ll be encouraging one or more of those parties to join us.”

Mr Varadkar said a programme for government would have to be negotiated and then ratified by members of each of the three parties who may be involved in the next government.

Earlier, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said measures to get people back to work after the coronavirus crisis will form a major part of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s government plan.

Mr Donohoe said the economic crisis caused by the pandemic is impacting efforts to form a new government and that there is a “shared realisation” in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that the economy will be “fundamentally different”.

He said: “The biggest example of this is going to be a very large number of people on the Live Register and the fact that we will be in a deficit position as opposed to a growing surplus.

"That does mean that measures about getting people back to work have now a prominence that on February 8th none of us thought was going to be needed.”

Mr Donohoe said the document being hammered out by the two parties is a “basis for discussion” and will reflect “the message we learned on February 8th and the economic reality of where we are now post-Covid-19”.

He said he hoped other smaller parties would want to talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael after reading it.

Online Editors