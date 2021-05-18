The Taoiseach has appealed to the public and the media not to publish material that may be data-dumped onto the internet by the HSE hackers.

“It is these criminals who are fundamentally responsible for this attack on patients and on our health service,” he said in response to Dáil criticisms of Ireland’s defences.

“It’s very important that all those with responsibility in social media, or in public media more generally, don't facilitate these criminals in the publication of any material that they've illegally gotten or secured.”

Micheál Martin was told by Peadar Tóibín of Aontú that the hackers were a generation ahead of Irish protections, despite this country hosting some of the biggest names on the web and being home to 6,000 cybersecurity specialists.

He suggested that Ireland was spending a quarter of the amount that should be allocated, while the National Cybersecurity Centre did not have a permanent home.

The Taoiseach said in reply: “We will be constantly reviewing and increasing resources and capacity over the next number of years to deal with these criminals.”

Mr Tóibín said the NCSC had no director at the moment, and the investment is paltry with regards to responsibilities they held.

Mr Martin responded: “Since I became Taoiseach, I've been very focused on the overall national cybersecurity threat.

“We've significantly increased funding, both for the National Cybersecurity Centre, but also capital and current funding has gone up dramatically over the last number of years.”

Read More

Current budgets had risen from €45 million to €83 million in terms and capital investment from about €85 million to €120 million this year, he said.

“This is an ongoing battle. We know that cybersecurity isn't going to go away as an issue anytime soon. And we will fundamentally restore services as quickly as we possibly can.”

Mr Tóibín said people were gong abound with “bits of paper” in their hands on key matters of life and death and treatment is put on hold “due to this odious crime.”

The Government had a duty of care in safeguarding and protecting citizen’s health and their personal data, and this was particularly important in Ireland because 30pc of the data that exists in the EU is located here, he said.

“If you're going to mine data, the place to go to is Ireland — yet there were 362 breaches just in the last year, one for practically every day of the year.”

He said the National Cybersecurity Centre has been “rudderless” for the last year, with no director and no permanent residence. The salary for the director was lower than that a backbench opposition TD.

The former chief executive of the HSE, Tony O’Brien, had stated that the HSE’s expenditure on IT security was “about a quarter of what you would expect compared to other health systems,” the Meath West TD added.

The NCSC had a staff of 25 and a budget of just €5 million — whereas the Taoiseach’s Department, spent €16.5 million last year just on PR.

He pointed out that after the British NHS suffered a similar attack in 2017, it cost €95 million to remedy, but it also cost them GB£210 million to strengthen cyber security in the three subsequent years.

He asked how much the attack would cost in terms of citizens’ lives, health, and taxpayer funds.

Mr Martin said there could be “no truck or any quarter given to criminal criminals of this kind” who would undermine patient safety.

There should be a collective national effort to articulate one single message to the hackers, he said — “what you were doing is outrageous. It’s morally wrong to put patients at risk.”

But he said “all of the right people are in the right place in responding” to what had been done.

Cyber attacks were not new. “Every state and private sector operator is facing cybersecurity threats and attacks on an ongoing basis,” the Taoiseach said.

“We have, in the last Budget alone, trebled funding for the National Cybersecurity Centre. And it has not been rudderless.”

Mr Martin told Labour Party leader Alan Kelly that it was “far too early to be identifying the entry point or the manner or means of this attack.” The assessment was ongoing, he said.

The breach “has been dealt with in the correct manner to contain the problem,” the Taoiseach added.

“Remedy, restore and protect, that's what we’re about, with our overriding objective is to get services back up as quickly as we possibly can for patients,” he said.

“But we have to do it methodically and we have to do it properly, and also in a way that's robust for future attack.

“That’s why, unfortunately, it is taking time and will take some time to get services fully restored. We are prioritising key areas.”