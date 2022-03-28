Taoiseach and Tánaiste discuss concerns about further energy bill hikes and global food shortages in ‘serious’ meeting

Senior ministers have expressed concerns about further price rises in energy and global food shortages as a result of the war in Ukraine.

A meeting of the economic recovery sub-committee, which included membership by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath heard ministers’ unease about further rises in heat and energy costs as well as supply chain issues from outside the country.

Ministers also raised concerns about food security on a global scale, but not food shortages in Ireland.

However, they discussed the potential economic consequences by the end of this year, with a well-placed source describing the meeting as “serious”.

Ministers also discussed the “grim reality” of the war in Ukraine.

It is understood that Minister for Public Expenditure Reform Michael McGrath gave a presentation to Cabinet colleagues on cost of living increases.

Ministers will be updated on the latest Government response to the war in Ukraine at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting and it is understood that ministers are anxious that refugees are housed quicker.

Ministers are looking to speed up the process of vetting vacant properties which have been volunteered by people through the Red Cross so that people fleeing war are housed quicker.

Accommodations such as tent camps would only be used as “overflow” and “last resort” means to house thousands of people coming into the country, said a source.