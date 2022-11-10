Taoiseach and new British PM get British-Irish relations back on track in Blackpool after Protocol rollercoaster ride

In a hotel dwarfed by the giant rollercoaster looming up behind, two men met in Blackpool with a view to getting relations back on track after admitted "ups and downs”.

And the friendliness and personal warmth of Micheál Martin and Rishi Sunak suggested that the days of sudden lurches and screaming precipitous plunges may soon be behind us.

Mr Sunak ignored press questions about the Northern Ireland Protocol as he met the Taoiseach for a handshake photocall ahead of half an hour of talks. But there was clear movement indicated behind closed doors.

The public small-talk and smiles conveyed that the British-Irish relationship is back at last on level ground, with the wintry gloom of a darkened English seaside resort likely to ultimately give way to sunny uplands.

The Blackpool tower on a November night is a long way from the glare of Sharm el-Sheikh where the two men bumped into each other for the first time last week. But new beginnings often have mundane origins.

And after his meeting the Taoiseach was the most upbeat he has ever been on the Northern Ireland outlook.

As evening set in over the wind-whipped piers with the Irish Sea assuming a mutinous aspect, it seems the ghost train of Liz Truss’s legislation to override the Protocol is now shadowed in a siding.

Mr Martin believes, as Margaret Thatcher said of Mikhail Gorbachev, that this is a man he can do business with – even though he himself will soon be out of power and the reins handed over to Leo Varadkar. That, incidentally, is the only transfer pact he’s interested in upholding.

Mr Martin said there was now a window of opportunity. Actually, some Irish press had been left outside the venue by bureaucratic bungling and might have used an opened one as an opportunity to get in – but of course he was talking about the Protocol.

He then spoke about putting meat on the bones, this of course before he sat down to a slap-up dinner with people from the highlands and islands as Rishi rushed off back to Downing Street. No doubt Nicola Sturgeon will have been all ears to Micheál’s account of Rishi’s amiability and being newly amenable. She has skin in a similar game.

The two prime ministers had met for talks in an upper room of a seafront hotel, where the waters were choppy outside. Here it instead seemed that all was sweetness and light.

The Taoiseach told Mr Sunak he had been in Manchester and met Denis Irwin, the legendary full back, explaining he was a Manchester United fan. Mr Sunak replied that he supported Southampton. After all the sins of past British administrations it seems that the Saints are marching in.

Rishi even said the British Irish Council meeting was “particularly important as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement” next April, which showed that he is paying attention to its detail, and the co-equal role it gives the Irish Government as one of its joint guarantors – whatever the DUP might think.

Mr Martin also mentioned that he had met Brian, the son of Jimmy Barry Murphy, a fact that Mr Sunak might not have been burdened with, but to which he feigned sincere delight.

Afterwards Mr Martin said he and Denis had both been at Scoil Chríost Rí, while there was also a Fin Barre’s connection. He marvelled at Denis getting some junior GAA medal while in school, oblivious to the fact that he had also won a European Cup.

Ah, Denis Irwin in the morning and Rishi at night. For the shepherd of an Irish flock, it doesn’t get much better than that, especially with a Protocol Christmas present now firmly in the offing.

Blackpool has provided some illuminations.