Mr Martin said the public want expert information and reassurances during the pandemic. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hit back at criticism of his leadership by outspoken Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry.

The Taoiseach said Mr MacSharry has “made clear he is dissatisfied” with how the party is run since Mr Martin excluded him from his ministerial appointments.

The Fianna Fáil leader said his focus is on the “substance” of politics such as tackling Brexit and Covid-19.

Read More

However, Mr Martin was critical of the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s comments about Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn who he said should not give regular televised briefings on Covid-19 because he is “scarring the bejaysus” out of the public.

“One point I would like to make where I would seriously disagree with Marc is his comments in relation to the chief medical officer and that we should take him off our screens or somehow disappear him from public view,” the Taoiseach said.

“I think that was something I couldn’t quite comprehend because the Irish people want to hear from the Chief Medical Officer. They value and respect Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn and indeed his predecessor Tony Holohan,” he added.

Mr Martin said the public want expert information and reassurances during the pandemic.

“Those who try to relegate the views of public health experts or disappear them or take them off the screens have not done as well in terms of mortality or in terms overall dealing with the issue of Covid 19,” he said.

At a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Thursday, Mr MacSharry said Fianna Fáil has “no leadership and not even management” at present.

He said there is a “teacher pupil relationship” between Mr Martin and his TDs where the parliamentary party are expected to be “empty vessels eager to learn from the master”.

Mr MacSharry also said the Taoiseach should stop doing joint press conferences with Mr Varadkar. “He’s running rings around you,” he said.

Expand Close Criticism: Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry made the remarks during a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Criticism: Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry made the remarks during a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris also defended Dr Glynn in the wake of Mr MacSharry's remarks.

He said: "The Acting CMO has saved lives. The acting CMO is someone that we're indebted to as a country."

Mr Harris said Mr Glynn entered the job in difficult circumstances and added: "I know during my time for the minister for health how incredibly hard he's worked. I can only imagine how exhausted he must feel."

Asked about the disquiet at Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party meeting Mr Harris said: "Of all the things that concenr me the content of internal party wrangling not one of the things I'd lose sleep over. I've lost sleep about a lot of issue this year...That hasn't been one of them.

He said: "Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are working together in a partnership government.

"We have Brexit to deal with, we've got Covid to deal wit, the reopening of schools, the whole process of getting people, the National Recovery PLan, the Budget Im'm sure no one in Fianna Fáil would appreciate me commenting on their meetings."

He insisted the Government is "bedding in well".

"I think we're beginning to get out teeth stuck into the big important meaty issues that people want to see us tackle and that I know will be the priority for all of us serving in Cabinet."

Read More

Online Editors