THE TAOISEACH is to go to Cop 27 next week in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea, independent.ie has learned.

Micheál Martin will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, it is understood.

Their presence will be a demonstration of Ireland’s commitment to meeting the Paris goals of reducing carbon emissions by 51pc within this decade, and achieving net zero by 2050.

The two men will visit the Egyptian climate summit in the first week of its deliberations — with Minister for Climate and Transport Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, taking over in the second week when the negotiations stage begins.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has just performed his first U-turn by deciding to attend Cop-27.

He had previously indicated he would not go because of the need to prepare a British fiscal statement due in the middle of this month.

The attendance of the Taoiseach and the the Minister for Foreign Affairs is expected to be formally announced later.

Mr Ryan will be accompanied in week 2 by his expert officials and by Colm Brophy, junior minister for overseas development.

Earlier this summer the Government finally agreed a set of emissions reductions target for every sector, with controversy over the 25pc set for Agriculture, which is one of the greatest producers of greenhouse gases in Ireland.

In updated comments added to a Government website yesterday, Eamon Ryan, said: “We’ve seen this summer how temperatures across Europe have soared and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated because of wildfires. The planet is clearly heating up rapidly and we need to take action quickly.”

Some countries in Europe are also expected to confirm their warmest October on record, with temperatures in Spain surpassing 30 degrees C on many occasions.

Mr Ryan has repeatedly stressed the need to reduce our impact on an increasingly fragile planet.

The targets that have been “are going to be challenging for all sectors but they are also fair, appropriate and, importantly, based on what is achievable,” he said after they were agreed. The Government is also to provide additional resources to scale up progress on solar energy, offshore wind, anaerobic digestion for nature, and agro-forestry.

“I have every faith that we will, together, reduce our overall economy-wide carbon emissions, year by year,” Mr Ryan aid. “This is not just the right thing to do for our environment and our planet; this is also the smart thing to do for our economy, and to protect ourselves against the high cost of fossil fuels.”