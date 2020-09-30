Taoiseach admits impact of Covid-19 to blame for new housing being way down on original estimate of 24,500

Housing output will collapse by a third this year because of the Covid pandemic and its effect on construction, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil, but there will be moves in the Budget to boost the building sector.

Completions had fallen and would be around 16,000 this year, instead of the 24,500 originally envisaged, Micheál Martin said, quoting a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

This was because of the impact of Covid-19 on construction, he said. Mr Martin said the report was a good one, but it was saying that the affordability of housing may have improved because of the “extraordinary” interventions of Government in shoring up incomes, via such means as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme.

The Taoiseach acknowledged, however, that in the medium term the ESRI report warned there would be a serious imbalance between housing demand and supply.

Read More

“I agree that we need to build more social and affordable homes,” Mr Martin told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

They would be built by local authorities and approved housing bodies, he said, adding: “That is something the Government will be targeting in the Budget.”

Ms McDonald said the ESRI paper on the effect of housing supply in the Covid crisis showed it would result in fewer houses coming on stream.

She said the crucial recommendation was for the Government to produce more social and affordable homes.

Meanwhile, rents were still increasing, by between 2-3pc, which was “stifling” the ability of individuals to deal with the pandemic, she said.

Even a couple with two good incomes were unable to afford a house in Dublin, where the average price was now a “staggering” €380,000, she said.

The Government had promised the delivery of affordable homes, for which people were crying out, and it had been the single biggest issue on the doorstep during the February election, Ms McDonald added.

“Decent, affordable and secure housing is the absolute bedrock on which decent lives are built,” she said, saying it was astonishing how “sluggish” the Government’s efforts to get to grips with the issue had been.

Minister Darragh O’Brien had repeatedly said in July that a new affordable housing scheme would be announced in September, but this had not happened, she said. Ms McDonald asked when it would happen.

The Taoiseach said the Government would be looking at the construction sectors as a mechanism to increase employment over the medium term. It had also brought back 2,500 social housing units into use for people on the housing list, he said.

A construction drive next year to offset the Covid effect in 2020 would also increase the number of available jobs, he said, while the July stimulus had provided incentives to encourage employers to take on more apprentices.

Ms McDonald said the Taoiseach had a lot to say, but he had no plan. His Government had also cut the PUP payment and the wage subsidy and had left thousands of people without support entirely, she said.

“So please don’t brag or hide behind these initiatives,” said the Sinn Féin leader.

Mr Martin said Sinn Féin talked a lot about housing, “but in my view, a lot of it is without substance.” Ms McDonald’s policy was to attack, undermine and condemn, because that was Sinn Féin’s stock in trade, he said. “That’s what you do.”

Online Editors