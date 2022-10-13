Taoiseach admits he ‘got it wrong’ about why Shane Ross RTÉ interview was pulled

The Taoiseach has admitted that “got it wrong” when he made comments yesterday about why RTÉ did not air an interview with Shane Ross about his new biography about Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin told the Dáil that the national broadcaster did not air the interview for fear of being sued.

“Such a development has a chilling effect on public debate and democracy,” he said. “That’s something that demands greater transparency and explanation.”

He also suggested Sinn Féin was given a recorded copy of the interview before it was due to go on air but both RTÉ and Sinn Féin have since denied the claim.

RTÉ insisted the decision to drop the interview was “an editorial decision and was not influenced by any legal issues”.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin said it “did not receive a copy of any interview, nor was it sought”.

The party also criticised the Taoiseach for using Dáil time to make the claims “particularly when his information is completely incorrect”.

Mr Martin told The Pat Kenny Show this morning that he was incorrect about the interview being sent to Sinn Féin.

“I got that wrong, in terms of the access,” he said. “By the way, I said ‘apparently’. I said, ‘I understand’.

“It was a very quick interchange with [Deputy] Paul Kehoe who raised it.”

The Taoiseach said his main point was that when political parties start suing the national broadcaster, it has a chilling effect on democracy.

“It is a bit hard to look at the Shane Ross saga in isolation and say there is no connection between that and the fact that RTÉ are being sued and that there is a defamation case against them,” he said.

“It does have a chilling effect on media and on broadcasters.”

The Taoiseach said Sinn Féin are “suing a lot now” – suggesting the party is targeting politicians and media outlets.

He accused the party of launching a “coordinated strategy” to stop people talking about its past.

“Sinn Féin can attack other parties about appointments and so on like that but if you attack Sinn Féin about appointments in Northern Ireland, you’ll get a solicitor’s letter,” he said. “You’ll get letters left, right and centre.

“It can’t be one rule for Sinn Féin and different rules for everybody else.

“It is not a healthy development, the degree to which a political party, on almost a serial basis at this stage, a coordinated basis, seeks to shut down debate on legitimate issues in terms of how people who were raped within a particular movement were dealt with.

“These are legitimate issues that need to be discussed, not shut down.”

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast yesterday, Shane Ross claimed RTÉ got itself “in a knot” over the interview and pulled it because it was “frightened of offending Sinn Féin”.

He called for the broadcaster to appear before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions on the issue.

Speaking about his biography on The Hard Shoulder last week, he described Mary Lou McDonald as “the most important politician in Ireland now”.

