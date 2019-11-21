Taoiseach admits Fine Gael has no protocol for vetting candidates

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said Fine Gael does not have a standard protocol for vetting election candidates amid growing controversy over Dáil hopeful Verona Murphy.

Mr Varadkar made the admission after the Irish Independent revealed that Fine Gael’s leadership didn’t know that Ms Murphy was also at the centre of bullying allegations made by a female worker of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA).

The Wexford by-election candidate has also had to apologise in recent days for repeatedly linking migrants with terror group Isil.

“Like obviously we'd have conversations with candidates about their willingness to sign up to the party's policies and values and there's no detailed, standard protocol for vetting candidates,” Mr Varadkar said in Zagreb, Croatia on Thursday.

“But obviously we do our best to make sure that they are vetted.”

Ms Murphy has been president of the association since 2015 and recently stepped aside to run in the by-election.

Ms Murphy denied the allegations made against her by an office manager in her 60s. The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ordered the IRHA to pay €20,000 compensation - a ruling the lobby group appealed to the Labour Court. The case was later settled.

Asked about the case and the allegations, Mr Varadkar said: “I don't know the detail of them. You know, my understanding is that it's a labour dispute within the Irish Road Haulage Association which has been resolved amicably but without knowing the details of them I can’t really comment on them.”

Separately, Mr Varadkar admitted that Fine Gael had not taken any action on his pledge last summer to ask candidates to make the party aware of previous convictions or court cases they may be getting involved in. His pledge came in the wake of the Maria Bailey swing fall controversy.

Speaking to the Marian Finucane show on RTÉ Radio last June, he said: “We can’t just treat these things as private matters anymore because they do have an impact on the rest of the party, many of whom shouldn’t bear the consequences of this.”

Asked about those comments in Croatia on Thursday Mr Varadkar said: “We haven't actioned that yet.”

He said the case involving Ms Murphy that went before the WRC would not have to be disclosed. “That would have been in relation to cases going to the courts, this isn't one that went to the courts,” he added.

Mr Varadkar was speaking as he departed the European People’s Party congress in Zagreb. Earlier, the European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee was elected as one of ten EPP vice presidents securing the third VP position.

Speaking about his two days at the congress, Mr Varadkar said: “I’ve had the opportunity here to have bilateral meetings with seven different prime ministers and presidents and then also some good meetings with [new European Commission president] Ursula von der Leyen and [Brexit negotiator] Michel Barnier as well who are going to an important role to play in the next couple of years."

In two separate addresses to the congress, Mr Varadkar spoke about the government's climate action measures. He said Ireland would take peat out of the domestic energy system by 2023 and coal by 2025 - if not sooner. He said there needed to be "smart funding mechanisms" to pay for retrofitting homes at it would be too costly for the government to fund alone.

Later in his closing address to congress he thanked EPP colleagues for their solidarity on Brexit in recent years.

Mr Varadkar is due to meet with the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic later on Thursday.

