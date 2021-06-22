Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin of exploiting housing crisis with ‘slogans and soundbites’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused Sinn Féin of politically exploiting the housing problems while in reality opposing remedies both nationally and locally.

Mr Martin was replying to Dáil questions from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who told him that house prices were “on fire,” close to the Celtic Tiger peak prices, and spiralling house prices were likely to continue for the coming four years.

“A whole generation has been excluded from the housing market and their lives are now on hold,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

Ms McDonald asked the Taoiseach if he agreed with sentiments expressed by Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader last week.

She said Leo Varadkar had said prices were relatively cheap compared with rates 14 years ago and people now had better borrowing capacity.

The Taoiseach responded by telling the Sinn Féin leader that she was trying to gain political advantage via “soundbite after soundbite and slogan after slogan.”

Mr Martin referred to the current Dublin Bay South by-election and accused Ms McDonald of “electioneering” by making reference to a house in Ringsend, which is in that constituency, where three generations of one family were sharing a single house.

The Sinn Féin leader had said one of the people in that Ringsend house was a 35-year-old woman, with a good job, obliged to return to her mother’s home for the fifth time.

The Taoiseach said Sinn Féin had opposed housing measures both nationally and locally. “You cannot have it both ways,” he said.

Mr Martin cited the Affordable Housing Bill, the expansion of schemes to provide more serviced sites for affordable and social housing, a new “cost-rental” scheme, expansion of Part V of the Planning Act to give more new homes to first-time buyers; and the Land Development Agency which could provide 4,000 new homes in the coming years.

The Taoiseach said that locally Sinn Féin opposed the development of 1,200 houses in Dublin city and also opposed developments in Tallaght, Clondalkin and elsewhere.

“In my view that is completely inconsistent with the stance that you take here in the House,” Mr Martin said.

The Sinn Féin leader countered that Mr Martin’s criticisms of her party spoke for themselves. “Attacking Sinn Féin for the housing crisis shows how threadbare your housing policy is,” she said.