Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin of ‘covering their tracks’ on secret Abú voter database 

The Taoiseach has accused Sinn Féin of “covering their tracks” and “flailing about” on the Abú voter database that profiles the voting intentions of citizens.

Micheál Martin said it was “concerning in itself’ that it took two weeks for Mary Lou McDonald to admit her party was in breach of legislation on privacy.

“One gets the sense of flailing about the place, covering their tracks in respect of this issue,” Mr Martin said. “Transparency, would be the easiest route for them.”

The Taoiseach rejected a suggestion by former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern that the Sinn Féin electoral database was the online version of the 1932 Fianna Fáil system, which made specialised use of the electoral register.

Mr Martin rebuked him: “It’s nothing to do with 1932. I have to disagree on that one, and I would have studied that period myself in history. There was no centralised, industrialised mining of information to the degree that the Sinn Féin Abú (‘Forever”) system represents.

“This is the first, unprecedented, move, it seems to me that a party has nationalised an entire electoral register, cross-referencing it with social media platforms, with essentially a search engine, profiling voters.

“That’s on a scale that no (other) political party has done, and without any data compliance officer appointed to oversee it.”

It was a classic move by Sinn Féin to claim there were deficiencies with other party website “to try to spread the attention or the focus away from themselves,” the Taoiseach said.

“I think the problem here for Sinn Féin has been the slowness in responding to the media queries that were raised, and took two weeks to admit that they didn't have a data protection compliance officer.”

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin was asked on The Week in Politics about his party’s two breaches of data protection regulations detected by the Data Protection Commission so far. He claimed it was “a central charge” from political opponents that his party was data mining on social media, uploading that onto its electoral registration system and then all of that for micro-targeting.

“That is false. We do not do that. And Abú electoral register system doesn't allow us to do that,” he said, having last week claimed to have kept all his own constitutency information in his head.

“The only information that we use the Abú system for is information in relation to voter intentions that we get canvassing people on the doors — just like Micheál’s colleagues use on their local systems.

“I also have to say it’s pretty disingenuous for Micheál Martin to dismiss questions that have been raised by the media, in relation to other political parties’ practices.

“Very significant issues have been raised in relation to Fianna Fáil’s compliance and Fine Gael's compliance. And in fact, my understanding is one of the issues which the Data Protection Commissioner rightfully brought to our attention — that we didn't do a proper impact assessment — my understanding is Fianna Fáil hasn't done one either on its multiple databases.”

He added: “We are absolutely confident that the central charge that has been levelled against our party, that we are doing something illegal with data on this system, is not the case, and that we are fully compliant with how we use that data.

“Canvassing people on the doors and gathering information in relation to voting intentions is legally permissible. We do it in a very, very professional way. There is nothing sinister about that.”