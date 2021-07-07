Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald of ‘sloganeering’ on housing

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has angrily rounded on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, accusing her of “sloganeering” on housing on the eve of a by-election.

Irked by claims he has “mates’ among major funds now bulk-buying accommodation, the Taoiseach said: “I have no interest in any fund. None whatsoever.”

He told Ms McDonald: “There's a by-election — you're exploiting the housing issue for your own advancement for electoral advancement.”

The clash came after she accused the Government of moving a ‘sneaky’ amendment to exempt funds from the 10pc stamp duty on bulk buys where the accommodation will be leased by local authorities.

“Same old Fianna Fáil, same old Fine Gael, same old crisis and same suffering for people who live outside of your cosy little bubble,” Ms McDonald said.

But Mr Martin said it was a case of “same old Sinn Féin” on the ground.

“All you ever do is oppose this housing project or that housing project — whether it's in Clondalkin, whether it's in Tallaght, whether it's in Fingal.”

He said the Sinn Féin internal message was “just oppose it, because we win votes locally, and we’ll court popularity.”

Mr Martin added: “That's the same old Sinn Féin I've been watching now for the last two years: ‘Let's ruthlessly exploit the housing problem for electoral advancement.’

“But let’s be pretty poor at coming up with substance on solutions.”

The Taoiseach said Ms McDonald wanted him to drop the amendment, but this would leave 2,400 families on the side of the road.

That’s because social housing was being provided “through leasing right now,” he said. “We can’t just turn off the tap immediately.”

Leased homes were going to families on local authority waiting lists, he said, not to first-time buyers. “We all know how long the waiting lists are,” he said, while family homelessness had been brought down by nearly half, 48pc, in recent years.

But Mr Martin said he agreed that form of social housing “isn't the ideal model,” but Government housing policy was in transition.

Ms McDonald countered: “This is utterly shameful. You lead a Government that will not solve our problem.

“In fact your actions add to our housing crisis, make it worse, dig the hole deeper for workers for families and young people caught in this nightmare.”

She said an entire generation was at its wits’ end, “wondering if they will ever escape the rental trap, and if they will ever own their own home.

“Your actions don't help them one bit.”

Mr Martin replied: “The government took measures to rein in vulture or cuckoo funds competing with first-time buyers, and to stop the type of activities that we saw in Maynooth, with bulk purchases of housing estates.”

Measures are taken on the planning side with the imposition of 10pc stamp duty in order to prevent competition with first time buyers, he said.

But Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe “did indicate in the debate at that time that an exemption would continue for leasing in respect of social housing.”