Taoiseach accused of ‘walking away’ from his responsibilities to workers by cutting Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The Taoiseach has been accused of “walking away” from his responsibilities by cutting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) from the autumn.

His plans for graduated reductions were attacked in the Dáil today by Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats.

Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said: “Today you have announced that there will be a cliff-edge to PUP.”

The PUP will be reduced by €50 per week in September next, followed by further cuts in November and February 2022.

“That amounts to a 40pc cut to an already meagre payment. This is the very definition of a cliff edge,” she said.

It would undoubtedly drive many people into poverty. There was no evidence that people were preferring to remain on PUP rather than returning to work, she said.

She asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin why he had broken his promise, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald asked: “What happened to ‘we are all in this together’?”

The opposite was the case, said Mr Martin, and the PUP would be extended to February, which would be the second anniversary of its introduction.

He pointed out that it was originally intended to last for just 12 weeks.

There was no suggestion by Government that there had been any abuse of PUP, and he agreed that people wanted to work, he said. But resources had to be re-prioritised to create work and job opportunities.

The Government had stopped no one from going to work, he said, saying it was the coronavirus than had done that and led to a recession across the world.

Ms McDonald said tens of thousands of people had gone back to work and many many more will go back in the weeks ahead, because people wanted to be back at work.

But some people will still be locked out of work due to public health restrictions, she said, citing workers in aviation, hospitality and events, and those whose jobs depend on international travel.

That is why the decision to start cutting the PUP by instalments of €50 from September is “premature and is deeply unfair”, she said.

“It's always been understood that when the Government stops you from going back to your place of employment for good public health reasons, then the Government has a responsibility to support you.”

Instead it was going to pull the rug from under these workers, she said. Families had tapped into their savings and may not be back allowed back to work until next year.

“You are going to cut their supports. I think you are walking away from your responsibility to these workers, and to their families.”

The cut in income would be of the order of one-third, she said, contrasting with the 40pc suggested by the Social Democrats. It was “absolutely huge” and those who remained locked out of work would be made poorer.

“They still have to pay their mortgages, their rents, their utility bills, but they are the abandoned by your Government when they're at the end of their tether.”

It was the wrong approach, she said. It sent out a signal that the recovery the Taoiseach envisaged was one that is unfair and which left people behind.

Mr Martin said: “What we announced today is a continuation of that economic recovery story, to extend support schemes with enhanced restart payments.”

It would give people “a fighting chance” with maintained supports and increasing employment in the coming weeks.

“We know that more and more people will come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment during the summer months. What we're extending it, and then gradually easing out of that up to February 2022.

“But we're doing that in parallel with an unprecedented work activation programme, with very substantial funding to retraining and upskilling, education places, increased apprenticeships and increased internship.”

He added: “There is a significant and comprehensive agenda here, ultimately with the view that by 2024 we will have 2.5 million people in jobs — which will exceed the numbers in employment before the pandemic.

“The broader objective of Government is to create opportunities for people, and for people to return to work."

Meanwhile Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has signalled there is no evidence that people are refusing to return to work because it is more worthwhile to remain on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

Ms Humphreys was responding to anecdotal reports from employers that they are finding it difficult to rehire staff, some of them citing the weekly PUP of up to €350 as a disincentive to returning to work.

Speaking at Government Buildings, she said that employers assumed all workers were on PUP when in some instances they had returned to their own country or found alternative employment.

She said employers could contact her Department if they had issues but pointed to the fall of more than 170,000 PUP claims since the economy began to reopen. At present there are around 309,000 claiming the payment down from over 481,000 in February, she said.

"The impression I am getting from people is that they genuinely want to get back to work," Ms Humphreys added.