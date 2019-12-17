Young people have been left at the mercy of "a greedy and exploitative" insurance industry who are ripping them off, the Dáil has been told.

Taoiseach accused of leaving young people at mercy of 'greedy and exploitative' motor insurance industry

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have blasted the Government’s record on insurance after a report showed average motor premiums rose by 49pc in the past decade.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has "never been soft on the insurance industry or the legal industry, not in the slightest".

He argued the Central Bank report which was published this week was the result of Government action and a demand for more transparency around premiums and insurance claims.

But Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin replied: "I want to wish you the best of luck explaining to the thousands of young people in Ireland who have been ripped off over the last number of years by saying at least we compiled a report to tell you what we knew all along."

Mr Martin was scathing in his assessment of the insurance industry, saying they have engaged in "continuous rip-off" activities.

While motor premiums have risen over the past 10 years, the cost of claims per policy fell by 2.5pc.

Profitability for motor insurers operating in the Irish market was 9pc of total income last year.

"You’ve had a hands off policy on this," Mr Martin said, adding: "Young people being ripped off and you failing to protect them from this industry."

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the Government "finally realise the spin they have been swallowing from the insurance industry for years".

He accused both Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin of pedalling "blatant lies" in the Dáil by focusing on a compensation culture rather than rip-offs.

Mr Doherty said the insurance crisis is now so bad that parents are worried creches won’t reopen after Christmas.

Hundreds of childcare operators are struggling to get cover at reasonable prices after the withdrawal of one of two insurance companies in that market.

The Irish Independent has reported how some creches have seen their premium quotes treble in recent weeks.

The Donegal TD said he was "begging" the Taoiseach to "stop swallowing their spin, let’s have serious action".

Mr Varadkar denied the Government has been slow to response, noting that the Judicial Council which will assess the value of compensation pay-outs has been formally sanctioned today.

He said the departments of children and finance were assessing what can be done to help childcare providers.

The Taoiseach said Mr Doherty had engaged in "quite the diatribe", adding: "The Government cannot compel companies to stay in the Irish market."

