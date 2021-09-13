Tánaiste’s efforts to win back votes risk new Fianna Fáil row

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s move to win back middle class voters with pledges on welfare, tax and pensions, also risks further stoking the anger of Fianna Fáil backbenchers.

The Fine Gael leader is expected today to unveil a number of measures at his party’s think-in ahead of the Dáil’s return this week.

Party sources said Mr Varadkar would oppose suggested hikes in PRSI on self-employed people to fund a delay in raising the pension qualification age, while also seeking a rise in pensions and welfare to help counter inflation, and tax measures to protect those on middle-range incomes.

Last week, it emerged that a report from the special Pensions Commission, set up by the three-party Coalition after huge election campaign controversy, recommended delaying extending the pension age from 66 to 67 until 2028. They also said that a planned rise to 68 should be pushed back until 2039.

Read More

However, the Irish Independent reported on Saturday that the cost of these delays would be in part recouped by higher PRSI taxes on the self-employed, hiking rates from 4pc to 11pc. This is estimated to affect 331,000 people and it is understood Mr Coveney will utterly oppose this move.

Some Fianna Fáil backbenchers yesterday pointed out that, so far, the Pensions Commission report had only been leaked in parts and had not yet been discussed by the three parties in Government who have a further six months before they must decide what to do. One senior party figure said the advance reports of Mr Varadkar’s announcements were disturbing.

“I would question whether these have been discussed by Mr Varadkar with the other party leaders. Sinn Fein are already stealing our clothes – now Fine Gael are stealing what we have left on welfare. There’s no clue as to how this will be paid for,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

Spokespeople for both the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste declined to discuss what consultation – if any – there had been of Mr Varadkar’s announcements today.

“We never discuss how the business of government happens on that level. It has never been done,” Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach would only say that there had not yet been any Cabinet discussion on the Pensions Commission report. It is understood that the Taoiseach has received a copy and will study it in the coming days.

“The Government has yet to consider the detailed recommendations provided by the Pensions Commission contained in the report given to (Social Protection) Minister Heather Humphreys last week. It would not be appropriate for the Taoiseach to comment on media reports based on unnamed sources about the commission’s recommendations,” the Taoiseach’s spokesman said.

Mr Martin’s spokesman added that once Ms Humphreys and the Taoiseach consider the report, it will be brought to Government and published. The coalition leaders will be briefed on the commission’s recommendations this week ahead of a Cabinet sub-committee meeting.

“In line with the Programme for Government commitments, the Government will respond in full to the commission’s recommendations within six months of receiving it,” the Taoiseach’s spokesman added.

There has been persistent annoyance among Fianna Fáil TDs and senators over a perceived unequal relationship with Fine Gael in government. Some of them contacted yesterday pointed out that Budget Day has been fixed for October 12, and many of the issues expected to be covered by Mr Varadkar were more properly a matter for consideration in preparations for that.

But sources for Fine Gael said it was necessary for all three parties in government to maintain their separate identity.

The source added that all Mr Varadkar was doing was honouring promises made to working people that they would be supported and not unduly penalised on tax and welfare.

Fine Gael will gather before the Dáil reopens on Wednesday.