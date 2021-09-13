| 7.5°C Dublin

Tánaiste’s efforts to win back votes risk new Fianna Fáil row

FF TDs say Varadkar is trying to “steal their clothes” on welfare

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, left, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, left, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

John Downing Twitter

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s move to win back middle class voters with pledges on welfare, tax and pensions, also risks further stoking the anger of Fianna Fáil backbenchers.

The Fine Gael leader is expected today to unveil a number of measures at his party’s think-in ahead of the Dáil’s return this week.

Party sources said Mr Varadkar would oppose suggested hikes in PRSI on self-employed people to fund a delay in raising the pension qualification age, while also seeking a rise in pensions and welfare to help counter inflation, and tax measures to protect those on middle-range incomes.

