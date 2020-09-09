Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has rejected former EU commissioner Phil Hogan claim that he had been subjected to a “full scale attack” by the coalition with a lack of natural justice to his ousting.

His jibe at Mr Hogan came as he was also asked about meeting he had with Fáilte Ireland director Breege O’Donoghue after she had done to Covid-hit Spain while the agency was urging holidays at home.

“I hope we don't get to the point where each person we meet, we have to get a record with their movements,” Mr Varadkar said. “And again, we'd have no way of checking up on whether it was true or not -- as we have found out.”

Mr Varadkar said he didn’t accept Mr Hogan’s assessment of his treatment, as outlined in remarks made in interview by the Kilkenny People.

“I saw that statement, I really don’t agree – ultimately nobody in Government wanted to lose a Cabinet member or a Commissioner,” he said.

“But all of this could have been avoided if those involved had obeyed our laws and followed the public health guidance and the rules and regulations.”

Mr Varadkar added at Government Buildings: “We shouldn’t forget why this became an issue of such enormous public controversy and anger.

“It was because people felt that those in high office, those that make the rules, weren’t following them. I think of all the people who had to cancel their overseas holiday because of the 14-day rule, all those who couldn’t attend a funeral that they wanted to, and all the people in Kildare who had to cancel their own domestic trips to other counties. That was all part of this.

“We, as a government, couldn’t stand over a situation whereby we would say that those who hold the most important positions, those who hold the highest office, should somehow not have to adhere to the minimum standards that we are asking everyone else to adhere to. That’s what’s prompted this.”

Mr Hogan told his local newspaper he had not broken any law, claiming : “I didn’t get due process, unlike others. I am very disappointed that there was a huge effort concentrated on my resignation.”

He claimed to have been left with no option but to resign because he was subjected to a “full-scale attack” by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Mr Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

“I always feel like Irish people expect due process in the right forum. I didn’t get that. I wasn’t given that chance,” he said.

“The Government had a full-scale attack on my compliance or otherwise.” said Mr Hogan, who said he would remain in Brussels, assessing his future, for the immediate future.

Mr Varadkar said he had not spoken to Mr Hogan since his resignation.

He added: “I meet a lot of people every day, and I haven't yet had the practice of asking them whether they've been abroad or whether they have adhered to quarantine regulations.”

Mr Varadkar made his remarks flanked by the Taoiseach and Mr Ryan, who offered no comment on the matter or deviation from the Tanaiste’s remarks.

