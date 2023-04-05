Tánaiste says he didn’t have RTB figures on notices to quit before deciding not to extend eviction ban

Tánaiste Micheál Martin did not have figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) when making the decision on whether the eviction ban should be extended.

The Dublin Inquirer this morning reported the Department of Housing was in contact with the RTB since January over figures which showed over 9,000 notice to quits (NTQs) were issued by landlords in the second half of 2022.

This is despite Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien telling reporters he did not have figures on March 7, the day the Cabinet decided not to extend the eviction ban.

“We didn’t have the RTB figures,” Mr Martin told RTÉ’s News at One.

He said Department of Housing officials “may have been” in contact with the RTB over preliminary figures.

“I think there was some analysis done on what happened last year,” said Mr Martin.

Emails between officials in the Department of Housing and the RTB show officials on both sides discussing figures.

Independent.ie has asked the department why these figures were not shared with Mr O’Brien.

On Monday, the RTB released figures showing over 4,300 people received NTQs in the last three months of last year.

This morning, Labour leader Ivana Bacik suggested if RTB figures showing over 9,000 people had received NTQs were published sooner, the party’s motion of no confidence in the Government may have had more support.

“I’m calling on the Government to clarify exactly that, if a request was made by Government, to the RTB, to delay publication,” Ms Bacik said.

“What we aren’t aware of yet is the level of which these figures were being circulated within the department and whether they had gone to the minister.

“I think it would have strengthened our argument for no confidence in the Government. More importantly, it would have informed the debate.”

Suggestions that the Government pushed for the figures to be published later so that the Coalition could win Dáil votes are “outrageous” according to Mr Martin.

“That’s an outrageous assertion and I think we need balance in the debate,” he said.

“The eviction ban was a temporary ban. It was always going to be a temporary ban.

“We’re being told and were advised very strongly by the Department of Housing that if we maintain this, we need to do it for two years, it’ll disrupt the rental market completely and you’ll breach all forms of trust and you’ll make the situation far worse.”

On Tuesday, the Irish Independent reported that crucial data on the number of notices of termination served to tenants were not available in time for a crucial Dáil vote on the eviction ban, after the RTB delayed publishing them by two weeks.

The RTB revealed more than 4,300 notices of termination were issued by landlords in the last three months of 2022.

But the RTB had originally planned to publish the same data the week beginning March 20. The same week, the Government won a vote on a motion opposing its plan to lift the no-fault eviction ban. The eviction ban was lifted last weekend.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing claimed yesterday that the relevant data “would not have been shared” with the housing minister.

Speaking today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Cabinet sub-committee on housing knew there was a “significant” increase in Notice to Quits (NTQs) but did not have “exact” numbers.

He said there are suggestions exact figures would have influenced the Cabinet decision to be different on not extending the ban and this was not the case.

He said he cannot answer if officials in the Department of Housing should have relayed RTB figures to Mr O’Brien, because he is “not across” detailed interactions between the minister and his staff.

The Taoiseach said the decision to not extend the ban was unanimous and there was no vote on it within Cabinet, but he declined to say if members of Cabinet opposed ending the ban.

Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s spokesman on housing, said it was “hard to imagine any set of circumstances” where such data would not be shared with the minister “in advance of such a significant decision”

“If it transpires that Minister O’Brien and his cabinet colleagues had this information and chose to ignore its implications, it makes their decision to end the ban on no-fault evictions even more callous,” Mr Ó Broin said.