Tánaiste says he did not know names of judges who applied for Supreme Court role given to Séamus Woulfe

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has revealed he did not know the names of the three sitting judges who applied for the Supreme Court position which was given to Fine Gael supporting former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe.

Mr Varadkar comments suggest under-fire Justice Minister Helen McEntee is the only member of government who know the identity of the judges who applied for the €208,000 year position.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have confirmed they were only told about Justice Woulfe’s application for the job. Ms McEntee has refused repeated Opposition requests to come before the Dáil to answer questions about why she decided not to inform any of her Cabinet colleagues about the other applicants for the position on the highest court in the country.

During Leader’s Questions in the Dáil, Mr Varadkar also revealed he only told his coalition partners that Justice Woulfe applied for the Supreme Court role after it was decided he would not be reappointed as attorney general. He said he told them to be transparent.

Speaking publicly on the controversy for the first time, the Fine Gael leader said the last government could have filled the Supreme Court position but decided not to because they were a caretaker administration after the 2020 General Election.

Mr Varadkar said he knew there was a standing list of judges seeking promotion and a separate list of those who were deemed eligible for promotion.“So I knew those lists existed, I didn't know how many people are on them. I didn't know the names.”

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said Mr Varadkar’s claim that the Justice Minister cannot address the Dáil due the separation of powers between the Judiciary and the Government was “bogus”.

Mr Kelly said there will be questions around the “legitimacy” of the Government if Ms McEntee does not answer questions on the appointment. He also probed the Tánaiste on whether there was additional documentation on the appointment beyond the memo Ms McEntee brought to Cabinet.

Mr Varadkar insisted the Justice Minister acted “correctly and appropriately and has upheld the Constitution” in appointing Justice Woulfe to Supreme Court.

He urged Opposition parties to use their private members speaking time in the Dáil to question Ms McEntee.

The Tánaiste told Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy her party was using Dáil time to debate greyhound racing rather than addressing the Justice Woulfe controversy.

Ms Murphy said Mr Varadkar’s suggestion was insulting as private members time does not allow for questioning of ministers.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty asked the Tánaiste if the list of judges who expressed interest in the Supreme Court role was discussed between him and Séamus Woulfe when he was Attorney General.

Expressions of interest in judicial roles are given the attorney general of the day.

Online Editors