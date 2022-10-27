Tanaiste says ECB rate rise will constrain house prices and ‘maybe even bring them down a bit’

The Tánaiste has today said a huge rise in interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) today will help to constrain house prices and “maybe even bring them down a bit for people” who are buying for the first time.

Leo Varadkar made his comments at an early morning press conference, and immediately forced Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath onto the defensive as to whether the housing market was about to falter.

Mr McGrath said he wasn’t going to make predictions on the housing market here as the ECB prepares to raise rates by 75 base points, a move that will add hundreds of euro per month to the average mortgage – wiping out Budget giveaways for many.

The difference between the two men opened up after the Fine Gael leader suggested there were some positives to an interest rate rise, including for savers, and in a tendency to “constrain” house prices, while also fighting inflation.

“The decisions they make is obviously not going to be welcoming for people who are mortgage holders,” said Mr Varadkar, adding that he was “one of those people who gets a letter in the post a few days after the ECB makes a decision, telling me that the mortgage has gone up.”

He added: “We absolutely understand that this isn't good news for people who have mortgages, but it will have other effects.

“It will help to bring down inflation for example.

"For pensioners, it will mean have a better return on their savings.

"And bear in mind, (the hike) will help to constrain house prices and maybe even bring them down a bit for people who are buying for the first time.”

Mr Varadkar added: “We have had a very prolonged period of very low interest rates.

"That wasn't normal. That has now come to an end. But obviously nobody wants to see interest rates going too high at the same time.”

Asked about the Tánaiste’ remarks, and whether he agreed that Irish house prices were now on the brink, Mr McGrath said: “Any interest rate rise is obviously factored into the affordability assessments that good lenders do (with buyers).

“Of course, going the other direction, there have been recent changes in the macro-prudential rules (set by the Central Bank) and the increases in the loan-to-income multipliers, so there are a whole set of variables that work into how much somebody can borrow, and what the price of a home is going to be.

“I’m not going to make any predictions in that regard. But as the Tánaiste has said, says an increase will have a direct impact on tracker customers. We haven't seen changes in variable rate customers so far, and we have seen some lenders respond in relation to the fixed rates increasing.

“But I do know from the most detailed interest rate statistics published by the Central Bank that while Ireland has for a number of years now being the most expensive or second most expensive for mortgage rates, our position improved significantly in the last number of months to being the seventh or eighth most expensive now.

“Whether that's permanent change, whether that is a delay in pass-through of interest rate rises remains to be seen, and banks and other lenders will respond as they see fit.”

He added: “The ECB is independent. They do what they believe is necessary to get inflation under control. And while there is pain for many, many people in businesses, it is in our ongoing interest that inflation is under control.”

