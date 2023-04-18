Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s top adviser calls Robert Watt claims on Tony Holohan’s Trinity job ‘inaccurate and unwarranted’

A bitter top-level row over who knew what about former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan’s €2m-a-year post at Trinity College Dublin has led to a government adviser condemning claims by Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt as “inaccurate” and “unwarranted”.

The broadside came from Deirdre Gillane, Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s long-time adviser and former Department of the Taoiseach chief of staff, in response to a draft report carried out into last year’s controversy.

That draft report was finalised on June 14 last year.

However Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asked its author, former Unicef chief Maura Quinn, to consider responses to the draft report from Mr Watt, Ms Gillane and former secretary to the Government, Martin Fraser.

Ms Quinn duly did so and her final report, produced at the end of July, was finally published yesterday.

In her response to the draft report, Ms Gillane said Mr Watt’s claims were “inaccurate”.

He had insisted that Mr Fraser told Ms Gillane the facts around Dr Holohan’s proposed secondment and the proposal for €1m in research funding.

“It is not accurate to say the Government and key players were not told,” he said.

However, Ms Gillane told Ms Quinn in July: “I want to make it absolutely clear. The assertions made by the secretary general of the Department of Health… are grossly inaccurate and unwarranted.”

She said the first she heard about the Dr Holohan move was when she received a media query at the end of March. She mentioned it to Mr Fraser and he confirmed Dr Holohan was stepping down as CMO and looking for a university position. She said she was not told it would be a secondment until April 7.

Mr Fraser, who is now Ireland’s ambassador to the UK, told the inquiry he was not aware of the processes for the allocation of research funding or of its potential source.

Mr Watt insisted to Ms Quinn: “All the findings and conclusions regarding people/Government not being informed should be removed from your report.”

The disagreement has added more confusion to the saga despite the report having been sent to the Attorney General.

The commitment to give Trinity €2m a year in “ringfenced” funding as part of a research package linked to a university post for Dr Holohan was made without Government approval or the knowledge of the Health Minister, the report said.

It bypassed all established “protocols”.

The report by Ms Quinn followed furore last year around the botched plan to appoint Dr Holohan to a role of Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership in Trinity College while he was still on his €187,000 salary from the Department of Health.

Dr Holohan should not have been exclusively personally involved in the negotiation of research funding linked to his possible secondment, Ms Quinn concluded.

The substantial proposed funding commitment of €2m a year until the retirement of Dr Holohan “bypassed all of the accepted protocols for research funding and was linked atypically to one named individual”.

The Department of Health press office had announced on March 25 last year that Dr Holohan would be taking up a post at Trinity but it did not say it was a “secondment” and he would remain an employee of the Department of Health or that €2m a year in funding would be directed to Trinity.

Following the controversy Dr Holohan decided not to take the post and stepped down from his role in July.

“It appears that the Minister for Health knew of the proposed move to Trinity College by the chief medical officer but not of the secondment details nor the research funding element,” the report said.

“It appears that An Taoiseach had no knowledge of the proposed secondment and associated funding elements, nor did other members of Government. It also appears that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had no knowledge of the matter.”

A “letter of intent”, pledging the funds, was sent to Trinity on March 16, 2022, was signed by Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt.

According to the report, the only other two people with knowledge of its contents were Dr Holohan and the Department of Health’s head of strategic HR.

The report referred to media coverage on April 5 – the date the Irish Independent carried a story saying Dr Holohan would be on secondment and would remain on his Department of Health salary.

This led to Mr Watt preparing a briefing note for the Taoiseach confirming the secondment.

On the same day a briefing note was made for the Health Minister before a Morning Ireland interview on April 6 but it only focussed on the secondment and not the funding.

In response yesterday, Dr Holohan said formal engagement only happened after receiving the support and approval from the secretary general of the Department of Health.

Dr Holohan welcomed the publication of the report “albeit delayed”. He wrote to the Health Minister some time ago urging its conclusion and publication. He said he regrets a valuable opportunity to benefit the future of Ireland’s public health has been lost. He is gratified the report confirms the engagement of Trinity and UCD was beyond reproach.