Tánaiste Micheál Martin says compensating people for rights breaches must be balanced against obligation to protect State coffers

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said compensating people for historic loss of health and welfare rights must be balanced against the Government’s obligation to protect taxpayers’ money.

Mr Martin came under serious criticism in the Dáil from Sinn Féin and People Before Profit, over the historic revelations on nursing home charges for the elderly and the non-payment of disability allowances to people in institutional care.

Mr Martin said these issues were now being dealt with by Government.

But he argued that in the last two and a half years various redress and compensation schemes totalling €6bn had been instituted by his coalition.

He cited a long list of schemes to compensate for past wrongs and argued that everything cannot be paid for by the current generation of taxpayers who had their own health, welfare and other needs.

“The last 25 to 30 years has been about revelations about the 20th Century in Ireland – and in many instances significant redress schemes instituted,” the Fianna Fáil leader said.

“We have to make a call on this – and every government will in its day. Does the country keep on paying for historic wrongs? Or, do we concentrate on the needs which are very real today, right across the board in social services,” Mr Martin said.

The Tánaiste said the two policies which are again the subject of controversy were open and transparent for some 30 years.

These are concerning nursing home charges for people with medical cards, and cuts to disability payments for people in institutional care.

He told Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty that disabled people in the North to this day had payments cut while in institutional care.

He told Mr Doherty, and Richard Boyd Barrett, of People Before Profit, that their remedy of paying out everything on all compensation claims was unfair to taxpayers.

Mr Doherty said the disabled people denied their rights were entitled to an apology and compensation.

Mr Boyd Barrett accused the Tánaiste of having no “moral compass.”