Tánaiste Micheál Martin launches ‘In Conversation’ podcast

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has launched a new podcast entitled 'In Conversation’.

The podcast will see the foreign affairs minister “adopting the role of interviewer instead of interviewee”, according to Fianna Fáil.

In the first hour-long episode, Mr Martin interviews author Dr Mark Henry to discuss how Ireland has developed since the foundation of the State.

Another episode is set to be published “later in the year” according to the party’s press office.

Minister Martin said former ministers Noel Dempsey and Michael Smith were “very unpopular” within the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party when laws on drink driving when brought in.

“In my own party, Michael Smith, Noel Dempsey, were very unpopular within the parliamentary party, Noel at times when he brought in the drink driving laws,” he said.

“By any metric, Ireland is a fantastic place to live, now of course we have problems,” Dr Henry tells the Tánaiste.

“But by any objective, we’ve done really, really well.”

He also said people are living longer and cancer mortality rates are one of the signs of how Ireland has moved forward in recent decades.

“Even for those in the 1990s, if you had a cancer diagnosis, for 60pc of people that was a death sentence within five years. Unfortunately, they passed away.

“Today that's reversed. More than six in ten will survive longer than five years. So, we've made very good progress.”

The Former health minister said prevention is one of the key measures when it comes to healthcare.

He said health ministers are usually drawn into emergency departments and away from “basic things” such as healthy eating and exercise

“Very often, any minister for health will be drawn away from that strategic perspective and you’re back into emergency departments,” he said.

“Sometimes, it can skew policy focus.”

Minister Martin said the Government should “do more” to tackle the housing crisis.

“Amidst all of this optimism and sort of positivity, there are stories underneath this. Notwithstanding wage growth and employment for young people today, to buy a house is still very difficult.”