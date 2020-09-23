Tánaiste Leo Varadkar restricting movements after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said: “Yesterday I was informed that I was a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid 19. I was swabbed yesterday and the test has come back negative.

“In line with public health advice, I will be restricting my movements to home and outdoor exercise. There are no implications for anyone who has been in close contact with me. I am perfectly well and will be working from home,” he added.

It comes after it was yesterday revealed Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is restricting his movements after he learned one of his Eurogroup colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tested positive for the virus last Friday - seven days after he attended a Eurogroup meeting in Berlin with Mr Donohoe.

The meeting on September 11 was Mr Donohoe’s first as president of the Eurogroup.

Mr Donohoe had been restricting his movements since returning from Germany as the country was not Ireland’s ‘Green List’ at the time of his visit.

However, since learning of Mr Le Maire’s positive test, he has been asked to continue restricting his movements until this Friday.

Mr Donohoe was tested for Covid-19 before he travelled to Berlin and again on his return.

He was also tested last Saturday following news of his French counterpart’s positive test. All tests have come back negative.

