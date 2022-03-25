Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has "mild, intermittent symptoms" of Covid-19, his spokesman said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has tested positive for Covid-19 today, his spokesman confirmed.

Mr Varadkar is experiencing “mild intermittent symptoms” but is generally well but is self-isolating as a result of a positive antigen test.

The Tánaiste’s spokesman said he tested negative in Brussels yesterday but received a positive antigen result this morning.

Mr VaradKar had a number of planned engagements in Cork today but these have been cancelled and the Tánaiste will now be self-isolating for seven days.

It comes after Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly both tested positive this week.

After becoming stranded in the US over St Patrick’s Day, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was allowed out of isolation to travel to Brussels for a summit of EU leaders after receiving a negative test.

More to follow..