Tánaiste Leo Varadkar drags secretary general into controversy over botched appointment of Katherine Zappone

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has dragged Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser into the on-going controversy over the botched appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy.

Speaking at the Fine Gael think-in at the Trim Castle Hotel, Meath, Mr Varadkar said Mr Fraser was told about the appointment by the Department of Foreign Affairs secretary general the day before the controversial Cabinet which cleared the move.

The Tánaiste’s intervention followed Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath contradicting comments about the long-running saga made by Mr Varadkar on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

The eight-week-old controversy has overshadowed Fine Gael’s parliamentary party meeting where Mr Varadkar, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe apologised to their colleagues for the “unforced errors” they were responsible for during the Dáil’s summer recess.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Varadkar told RTE Radio One that the controversial memo on Ms Zappone’s appointment was with the Taoiseach’s Office the day before Micheál Martin raised concerns about not being told about the decision.

"The memo with the name of Katherine Zappone was in the Taoiseach's office, the day before the Cabinet meeting,” Mr Varadkar told Morning Ireland.

Speaking just after the interview, Mr McGrath disputed this version of events.

“In relation to the issue of the memo being with the Department of An Taoiseach before the Cabinet meeting, it is not the case that the name of the person proposed for appointment was in that memo,” he told reporters at an event in Cork.

Asked at the Fine Gael meeting about the differing versions of events, Mr Varadkar said he and Mr McGrath were “actually both right”.

“The memo given to the Taoiseach and Cabinet members on the morning of the Cabinet meeting did not have the names of the ambassadors and the special envoy,” he said.

“However, a memo was sent the night before to the Taoiseach’s office, at secretary general level, from the secretary general of Foreign Affairs to the secretary general of Taoiseach’s which did have the names of all the ambassadors and special envoy Katherine Zappone and that was sent the night before,” the Tánaiste added.

However, the Fine Gael leader said he and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney take full responsibility for the fiasco as they should have informed the Taoiseach directly.

“That's why we took responsibility and apologised for it weeks ago, I'm not departing from that apology in any way,” he added.

Separately, Mr Varadkar said people working in hospitality sector told him they did not lose out on revenue during the summer months due to a perceived ban on hosting large outdoor parties.

It emerged in the Business Post over the weekend that Failte Ireland spent two months seeking clarity on behalf of the hotel industry on whether they could host up to 200 people at parties outside. However, they only got a response to their queries after Mr Varadkar attended Katherine Zappone’s Merrion Hotel party.

“Interestingly, I have been talking to a lot of people in the hospitality sector over the last couple weeks, last couple of months and they haven't had a huge number of people booking their outdoor areas for events,” he said.

“Largely their outdoor areas have been full anyway. What they've been saying to me anyway is that it didn't cause a significant loss in revenue, but of course it would have been better if the guidelines were clear earlier, he added.