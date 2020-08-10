Tánaiste Leo Varadkar blamed for shifting blame amid Covid-19 recriminations

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said the problems with meat plants were foreseeable after outbreaks in other countries. Picture: Gareth Chaney

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has himself been accused of attempting to shift blame -- after regretting a public blame game over outbreaks of Covid-19.

Mr Varakdar said on radio that blame was creeping into Irish society, only for a Sinn Féin TD charging him with blaming the people for his own Government’s failures.

“I would like to say I do kind of regret that in the last couple of weeks we’ve seen the kind of issue of blaming people creep into Covid, which we didn’t have before,” Mr Varadkar said on Morning Ireland.

He offered four targets he suggested were drawing an adverse reaction – “American tourists or young people or migrant workers, or particular businesses.”

But David Cullinane TD of Sinn Fein said he would take everything the Tánaiste said with a pinch of salt.

“This is the same politician who talked about welfare cheats, and got that one very wrong,” he said.

“It isn’t about blame, it’s about acting responsibly and having appropriate prevention measures in place.

“Rather than trying to shift attention away from where there were failures by Government, the Tanaiste should just accept where they were. And put in place the solutions very rapidly,” he said.

“Nobody’s going to convince me that enough was done on meat plans,” Mr Cullinane charged.

“It’s now about establishing what happened. We have to acknowledge those faults, because if you’re not accepting that there was a problem, you are not going to be able to fix it. The Tánaiste needs to realise that and get on it.

On his own attribution of blame to Mr Varadkar, he said: “I’m not into politicising any of these issues, that’s for sure. We want the people who work in meat factories and the wider counties to be properly protected.”

Mr Varadkar said on Morning Ireland: “You can do everything right as an individual and still get this virus. You can do everything right as an employer and still get a cluster in your business.

“We have to be careful not to jump to blaming people.”

Mr Cullinane however said the problems with meat plants were foreseeable after outbreaks in other countries. He was still not bale to obtain figures on how many such factories had been inspected, he added.

The Health Safety Authority had revealed 220 inspections in two weeks, yet it had 560 inspectors, meaning each was only visiting one workplace in a fortnight, he said. “I don’t think that’s enough.

“The challenge now is to wrestle back control.”

