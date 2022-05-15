Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended Eurovision song contest in Italy with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel

A general view as the host of the Eurovision Song Contest Mika performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended the Eurovision song contest in Italy on Saturday with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

The two political leaders jetted in for the annual song competition which saw Ukraine crowned the winner with 631 points.

Photographs online show Mr Varadkar, Mr Bettel with former French education minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem. French ambassador to Italy Masset Christian was all pictured with the group.

All three are seen enjoying hospitality at the contest which has been a long time passion of Mr Varadkar.

After the Ukraine win, Mr Varadkar tweeted congratulations saying: “Next year in Mariupol, Kyiv, Kharkiv or Lviv. We will help in anyway we can.”

Going to the Eurovision has been a long held ambition for the Tánaiste but his attendance at the event raised some eyebrows in Fine Gael.

One TD said Mr Varadkar has “some life” while the party is “left back here on 19pc” which was a reference to a Behaviour and Attitudes/Sunday Times opinion poll showing Fine Gael dropped five points.

Sinn Féin was up four points to 36pc while Fianna Fáil was up one point to 24pc. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s personal approval rating increased but Mr Varadkar’s dropped.

The Tánaiste is a regular concert goer and his hit the headlines in the past when he attended music festivals and gigs such as Kylie Mingoue and LCD Sound System.

He wrote a letter to Ms Minogue asking if he could officially welcome the Australian pop star to Ireland when she was arriving for a concert in Dublin. He told her he was a huge fan and suggested she come to Government Buildings when she arrived in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar came in for criticism during the pandemic when he attended a concert in London at at time when such events were still prohibited in Ireland due to social distancing restrictions.