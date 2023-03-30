Tánaiste denies anyone in Dáil has voted for homelessness – with 48 hours to go until eviction ban lifted

There are now only 48 hours to the lifting of the eviction ban, the Dáil was told today, as Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin insisted: “Nobody is voting for homelessness.”

Amid angry interruptions, the Ceann Comhairle said: “Persist with this and I will adjourn the House.” Members of the public were looking on “disgusted.”

The unrest was prompted by the Tánaiste remarking: “Nobody in this House is voting for people to be on the streets. Nobody is voting for homelessness.”

But Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin protested: “You have voted to make people homeless. Every single one of you [the Government].

“And you have done that with no idea of where people are going to go. You voted - no matter what - to make them homeless.”

“Shame on you – you are making this decision, not anybody else – the decision to throw countless families to the wolves,” Mr Doherty said.

“It should never happen in a democracy. It is shameful. You are a disgrace.”

Mr Martin responded to heckling: “Sinn Féin tolerance of free debate has always been questioned over the years.”

He said Sinn Féin itself did not propose an indefinite eviction ban. “You propose exactly the same as the Government has decided this week - only you delay it for a number of months.”

A “very dishonest proposition” was being put by Sinn Féin because it was really about the exploitation of the issue. Had been made the number one priority of the Government since its formation. “And significant progress has been made, which you just simply do not acknowledge – and many of your policies would have made the situation far worse,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Doherty said the Government had voted again last night [against a Sinn Féin Bill] “to make more citizens homeless in the coming days, weeks and months”.

He said the Tánaiste should listen back to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland to the man called Tom who is living in Simon Community accommodation “with 17 other people, all of whom are working and are homeless”.

Tom slept in his car for four months, Mr Doherty said. “He was waking up every morning with wet blankets and clothes, and said ‘when I got into work, I take my clothes off and put them on the radiator to dry them’. He said he is going to die a homeless man and that is a harrowing, heart-breaking prospect.

“Your Government is choosing to evict working families, single people, children and older people in just 48 hours time.

“The clock is ticking for thousands now facing eviction.”